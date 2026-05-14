The Wagyu Gorgonzola Cheeseburger is no afterthought

Want to bring this flavor home? Follow the recipe below and use quality Wagyu, a bold gorgonzola sauce and a perfectly toasted brioche bun to recreate this unforgettable burger in the comfort of your own kitchen. (Brooks Smothers | Tulalip Resort Casino)

At Salish Sun Taqueria, Bar & Burgers inside Tulalip Resort Casino, burgers might be listed third in our name, but they certainly are not treated as an afterthought. Our Wagyu Gorgonzola Cheeseburger is the “main event,” built with intention and a clear point of view.

For us, a great burger is a simple idea transformed into something people talk about after the last bite. The approach is stripped down to what really matters. A well-formed patty. Heat controlled with care. And ingredients that “wow” your tastebuds.

The foundation starts with Wagyu beef. It’s not the typical protein most people reach for a weeknight, but it is a conscious upgrade that turns a familiar meal into something memorable. Rich, balanced and deeply satisfying, it sets the tone before anything else touches the bun.

Then comes the gorgonzola cheese sauce. It brings a sharp, creamy contrast that cuts through the richness of the beef without overpowering it. Roasted red onion rings are a tasty optional condiment topping (see preparation below), then serve in a golden-brown brioche bun.

Our goal: generating that moment when someone takes a bite and stops mid-conversation because the flavors land exactly right!

Want to bring this flavor home? Follow the recipe below and use quality Wagyu, a bold gorgonzola sauce and a perfectly toasted brioche bun to recreate this unforgettable burger in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Enjoy!

Wagyu Gorgonzola Cheeseburger

Serves 1

Wagyu beef burger patty

Start with a 6-ounce Wagyu beef burger patty. Lightly season with salt and pepper

Cook on a BBQ, flattop, cast iron skillet or a simple frying pan, whatever you have available

Use a digital or bi-metallic thermometer to hit your preferred temperature:

Rare: 120–125°F

Medium Rare: 130–135°F

Medium: 140–145°F

Medium Well: 150–155°F

Well Done: 160–165°F

“For hamburgers cooked rare, medium rare or pink in the middle, consumption of raw beef may result in foodborne illness.”

Roasted Red Onion Rings (optional)

Red onion – for onion rings

Avocado oil or an oil of your preference

Salt & pepper

SPG blend (equal parts: salt, coarse pepper, granulated garlic — about 1 teaspoon each)

Place the sliced red onion rings on a sheet pan or baking dish and drizzle oil and seasoning over each. Bake at 350°F for about 20 to 30 minutes turning them at mid-point and continue baking.

Gorgonzola Sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

½ cup Gorgonzola cheese (or a blue cheese of your choice)

Juice of half a lime

Lime zest

Salt & pepper to taste

Mix all the ingredients until smooth and creamy and spread on the top and bottom of the bun of your choosing.

Finishing touches include heirloom tomato slices, two or three slices of honey-cured bacon, and Bibb lettuce. And for suggested sides, try potato salad, sweet potato fries, regular shoestring fries, potato chips, and corn on the cob.

A Sous Chef in Fast Casual Dining at Tulalip Resort Casino, Brian Johnson focuses on the preparation and quality consistency of menu offerings at five fast casual dining food establishments. With more than 30 years of food and beverage experience at the resort casino, his passion for the industry has grown through opportunities to manage multiple venues within the organization.