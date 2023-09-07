4 games to watch in Week 2 of the prep football season

Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Cuellar (9) tries to break through the tackle of Snohomish’s Andrew Seamons (23) during a game on Sept. 1, 2023, at Snohomish High School. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Marysville Pilchuck’s Joseph Davis sticks out his arm to block a tackle by Marysville Getchell’s Sean Ewald during a game on Sept. 16, 2022, in Marysville. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The second week of the high school football season includes early conference tests and intriguing non-league matchups.

Here’s a look at some of the area’s top games in Week 2:

STANWOOD AT MARYSVILLE PILCHUCK

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Quil Ceda Stadium

Radio: 1380 KRKO

The skinny: Wesco 3A North title hopefuls square off in their league opener. Stanwood won 30-16 last season.

Stanwood: 1-0; beat Lakewood 37-16

About the Spartans: Stanwood’s new crew picked up were it left off a season ago and rode its high-powered ground game to a Week 1 victory. The Spartans racked up 346 rushing yards and used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away for the win. Junior Cruise Swanson ran for a team-high 196 yards and two TDs, while junior Canyon Bumgarner added 77 yards and one TD. Stanwood’s defense forced three turnovers last week, including interceptions from senior Max Mayo and junior Eli Caniglia.

Marysville Pilchuck: 1-0; beat Edmonds-Woodway 40-14

About the Tomahawks: Marysville Pilchuck made a statement of sorts by routing Wesco 3A South contender Edmonds-Woodway in its opener last Friday. The Tomahawks used a balanced attack offensively with 255 rushing yards and 212 passing yards. Junior Joseph Davis rushed for four TDs and a team-high 142 yards. Senior Luke Shoemaker completed 19 of 25 passes for 212 yards and one TD. His top target was sophomore Marcus Gaffney, who hauled in nine receptions for 122 yards. Sophomore Davien Parks had an interception and sophomore Khian Mallang recorded 1.5 sacks.

Herald pick: Stanwood

LAKE STEVENS AT BELLEVUE

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Bellevue H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

The skinny: State powerhouses meet in a marquee non-league tilt. Lake Stevens won 37-28 last season.

Lake Stevens: 1-0; beat Garfield 48-21

About the Vikings: Lake Stevens opened its Class 4A state title defense with a resounding win over Garfield. The Vikings, who have reached three of the past four 4A state title games, scored touchdowns on seven of nine drives. Junior Kolton Matson completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and six TDs. His top target was senior Jesse Lewis, who hauled in six receptions for 121 yards and two TDs. Junior Jayshon Limar, a three-star recruit according to 247sports.com, rushed for a team-high 92 yards. The Lake Stevens defense held Garfield’s star-studded offense to 231 yards. Two star-senior Bryce Slezak and junior Cody Lynch each had a sack.

Bellevue: 0-1; lost to Central Catholic (Oregon) 48-27

About the Wolverines: After reaching the 3A state semifinals last season, Bellevue’s 2023 campaign got off to a rough start with a loss to Oregon 6A powerhouse Central Catholic. The Wolverines, who have reached the 3A state semifinals in four of the past five full-length seasons, are looking to avoid a second consecutive 0-2 to start. Carson Rubin rushed for a team-high 105 yards and one TD last week, while Matthew Reed added 100 rushing yards and one TD. Senior Hogan Hansen, a four-star tight end committed to Michigan, hauled in a TD reception. Junior Demetri Manning, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound lineman and three-star recruit, anchors the line for Bellevue’s Wing-T offense.

Herald pick: Lake Stevens

SNOHOMISH AT MOUNTLAKE TERRACE

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: Edmonds Stadium

The skinny: Wesco 3A South opponents battle for early positioning in the league. Snohomish won 23-7 last season.

Snohomish: 0-1; lost to Glacier Peak 20-13

About the Panthers: A late rally helped Snohomish put a scare into rival Glacier Peak during Week 1, but the Panthers comeback attempt fell just short as their record dropped to 0-12 against their crosstown rival. The Panthers, who have won at least a share of three of the past four Wesco 3A South titles, get their first crack at league action this week. Junior Brody Strandt had a rushing TD and sophomore Evan Ruiz connected with junior Mason Surdi for a 33-yard TD last week. Junior Parker Jackson added a 54-yard punt return.

Mountlake Terrace: 1-0; beat Jackson 39-13

About the Hawks: After routing Jackson in Week 1, Mountlake Terrace gets an early league test against Snohomish. The Hawks, who are coming off just their second winning season since 2015, are led by two-way standout Zaveon Jones. The senior rushed for 146 yards and two TDs and added 2.5 sacks on defense last week. Senior Logan Tews was on the receiving end of all four of the team’s completions, notching 77 yards and two TDs. Senior Tyler Shankle had an interception and a forced fumble for the defense.

Herald pick: Mountlake Terrace

CAMAS AT GLACIER PEAK

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Stream: STSPN.com

The skinny: 4A state playoff hopefuls collide for an early non-league test. Glacier Peak won 34-28 last season.

Camas: 0-1; lost to Yelm 8-7

About the Papermakers: Perennial 4A contender Camas has advanced to the state playoffs in nine of the past 11 postseasons, including winning state titles in 2017 and 2019. The Papermakers had their potential game-winning, 18-yard field goal attempt blocked in the final moments as they came up just short in a defensive slugfest against defending 3A state champion Yelm last week. Titan Brody ran for the long TD for Camas. Jake Davidson completed 11 of 26 passes for 209 yards. His top target was Anthony Forner, who had four receptions for 93 yards. The Papermakers’ group in the trenches include three-star offensive tackle Carson Osmus, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound Washington State commit.

Glacier Peak: 1-0; beat Snohomish 20-13

About the Grizzlies: Glacier Peak kept its perfect record in the Dick Armstrong Cup intact by holding on against rival Snohomish last week. The Grizzlies now embark on a challenging non-league stretch of back-to-back perennial state playoff contenders. Senior Chrisvin Bonshe ran for a team-high 89 yards and two scores versus Snohomish. Senior Isaiah Cuellar added 57 rushing yards and one TD. Junior Lucas Entler completed 7 of 15 passes for 83 yards. His top target was senior Ben Williams, who had four receptions for 51 yards. Cuellar and senior Brad Perman led GP in tackles, while junior Connor Aney added an interception and 50-yard return.

Herald pick: Camas

OTHER WEEK 2 GAMES

Mariner vs. Everett at Everett Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m.

Meadowdale vs. Bellingham at Civic Stadium, 5 p.m.

Shorewood vs. Lynnwood at Edmonds Stadium, 5 p.m.

Sound Christian at Darrington, 6 p.m.

Friday Harbor at Granite Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Marysville Getchell at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Lynden Christian at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Kamiak at Goddard Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cedarcrest at Sammamish, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Shorecrest, 7 p.m.

Cascade at Newport, 7 p.m.

Sultan at Vashon Island, 7 p.m.

King’s at East Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Silas at Stadium H.S., 7 p.m.

Juanita vs. Jackson at Everett Memorial Stadium, 8 p.m.