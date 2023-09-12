GALLERY: Lake Stevens tops Snohomish as girls swim season begins

Snohomish junior Mary Clarke swims the 100 yard backstroke during an early season meet between Snohomish and Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A swimmer gets splashed as Lake Stevens’ Addison Bowen makes a turn in the 500 yard freestyle during an early season meet between Snohomish and Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Snohomish junior Grace Andrews takes the victory in the 100 yard butterfly during an early season meet between Snohomish and Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens sophomore Hannah Keith swims in thee 100 yard freestyle during an early season meet between Snohomish and Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Snohomish junior Mary Clarke takes the victory in the 100 yard backstroke during an early season meet between Snohomish and Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Snohomish sophomore Makenzie Stinson tries to catch her breath after finishing the 500 yard freestyle during an early season meet between Snohomish and Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens junior Jordyn Losee swims in the 100 yard freestyle during an early season meet between Snohomish and Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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SNOHOMISH — In an early season meeting of likely Wesco North title contenders, Lake Stevens rode its deep roster and held off Snohomish 103-80 on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte Lamb won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 13.33 seconds, Gwen Werner won the 200 freestyle (2:10.40) and Addison Bowen captured the 500 freestyle (6:00.69) for the Vikings’ three individual wins. Lamb and Werner, along with Emily Gesick and Gracie Young, also won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:56.18.

Mary Clarke, who finished second at last year’s 3A state meet in the 50 free and 100 free, won both events and was also part of relay wins in the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle for Snohomish.

Lake Stevens 103, Snohomish 80

At Snohomish Aquatic Center

200 medley relay—Snohomish (Mary Clarke, Olivia Huber, Grace Andrews, Emma Betancourt) 1:56.87; 200 freestyle—Gwen Werner (LS) 2:10.40; 200 individual medley—Andrews (S) 2:21.38; 50 freestyle—Clarke (S) 24.19; Diving—Bella Davis (S) 110.40; 100 butterfly—Andrews (S) 1:02.73 100 freestyle—Huber (S) 58.21; 500 freestyle—Addison Bowen (LS) 6:00.69; 200 freestyle relay—Lake Stevens (Charlotte Lamb, Emily Gesick, Gracie Young, Werner) 1:56.18; 100 backstroke—Clarke (S) 57.89; 100 breaststroke—Lamb (LS) 1:13.44; 400 freestyle relay—Snohomish (Clarke, Andrews, Huber, Betancourt) 3:57.37.

See below for a photo gallery from the meet