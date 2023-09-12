GALLERY: Lake Stevens tops Snohomish as girls swim season begins
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023
SNOHOMISH — In an early season meeting of likely Wesco North title contenders, Lake Stevens rode its deep roster and held off Snohomish 103-80 on Tuesday afternoon.
Charlotte Lamb won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 13.33 seconds, Gwen Werner won the 200 freestyle (2:10.40) and Addison Bowen captured the 500 freestyle (6:00.69) for the Vikings’ three individual wins. Lamb and Werner, along with Emily Gesick and Gracie Young, also won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:56.18.
Mary Clarke, who finished second at last year’s 3A state meet in the 50 free and 100 free, won both events and was also part of relay wins in the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle for Snohomish.
Lake Stevens 103, Snohomish 80
At Snohomish Aquatic Center
200 medley relay—Snohomish (Mary Clarke, Olivia Huber, Grace Andrews, Emma Betancourt) 1:56.87; 200 freestyle—Gwen Werner (LS) 2:10.40; 200 individual medley—Andrews (S) 2:21.38; 50 freestyle—Clarke (S) 24.19; Diving—Bella Davis (S) 110.40; 100 butterfly—Andrews (S) 1:02.73 100 freestyle—Huber (S) 58.21; 500 freestyle—Addison Bowen (LS) 6:00.69; 200 freestyle relay—Lake Stevens (Charlotte Lamb, Emily Gesick, Gracie Young, Werner) 1:56.18; 100 backstroke—Clarke (S) 57.89; 100 breaststroke—Lamb (LS) 1:13.44; 400 freestyle relay—Snohomish (Clarke, Andrews, Huber, Betancourt) 3:57.37.
See below for a photo gallery from the meet