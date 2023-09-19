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Arlington beats Stanwood in rivalry matchup

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Olivia Vanni

Arlington’s Emme Shaffer reacts to scoring point during the game against Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Arlington’s Emme Shaffer reacts to scoring point during the game against Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington players gather in a huddle before the start of the game against Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Cadence Simpson, left, and Whitney Longspaugh, right, collide while Longspaugh tries to set the ball during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington’s Delanie Theuret passes the ball during the game against Stanwood onTuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Cambrielle Brown spikes the ball over the net during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Cambrielle Brown reacts to a point during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington fans react to Stanwood scoring a point during the game on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Ng’andu-Tsianna Mumbuluma bumps the ball during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington’s Avery Elliott jumps to block the ball during the game against Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Zoey Halligan spikes the ball during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood fans react to a point during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington’s Savannah Roberts, left, and Emme Shaffer, right, collide while both going for a dig during the game against Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Katana Karasti digs the ball during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Eliot McDonald sets the ball during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington’s Melissa Hadley spikes the ball during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Alrington fans reacts to a point during the game against Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington’s Savannah Roberts reacts to beating Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

ARLINGTON — In the volleyball edition of the Stilly Cup rivalry, it was Arlington that took home bragging rights with a 3-1 win over Stanwood on Tuesday night.

Melissa Hadley dominated with 19 kills, 22 digs and two aces, Emme Shaffer added 12 kills, 27 digs and two aces for Arlington, which improved to 3-2 overall on the season and 3-1 in Wesco 3A/2A play.

Adri Rodriguez had 21 assists, six digs and one ace, and Delanie Theuret added five kills and six digs for the Eagles.

Tessi Mumbuluma had 10 kills, Madilynne Heuett had 22 digs, Cambrielle Brown added seven kills and six digs, and Whitney Longspaugh chipped in seven kills and four digs for Stanwood (1-3, 1-2).

See below for a photo gallery from the game

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