Arlington beats Stanwood in rivalry matchup
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023
ARLINGTON — In the volleyball edition of the Stilly Cup rivalry, it was Arlington that took home bragging rights with a 3-1 win over Stanwood on Tuesday night.
Melissa Hadley dominated with 19 kills, 22 digs and two aces, Emme Shaffer added 12 kills, 27 digs and two aces for Arlington, which improved to 3-2 overall on the season and 3-1 in Wesco 3A/2A play.
Adri Rodriguez had 21 assists, six digs and one ace, and Delanie Theuret added five kills and six digs for the Eagles.
Tessi Mumbuluma had 10 kills, Madilynne Heuett had 22 digs, Cambrielle Brown added seven kills and six digs, and Whitney Longspaugh chipped in seven kills and four digs for Stanwood (1-3, 1-2).
See below for a photo gallery from the game