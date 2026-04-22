Woman, 58, died in her cell at Snohomish County Jail

The Snohomish County Jail is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — An inmate died inside her cell Wednesday morning at Snohomish County Jail.

Around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a corrections deputy found a 58-year-old woman unresponsive inside her cell at the Snohomish County Jail during routine checks, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office press release. She was housed in the jail’s medical housing unit.

Corrections staff declared a medical emergency and began lifesaving measures, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, the release said.

The Everett Police Department booked the woman into the Snohomish County Jail on April 20 for suspicion of loitering, possession of a controlled substance and a Stay Out of Drug Areas (SODA) violation.

Following her death, an unexpected fatality review will occur, the release said, which is a review of the death from a clinical standpoint. The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will conduct a separate death investigation.

Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the woman as well as the cause and manner of death, the release said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan