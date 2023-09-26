Water main break cuts off faucets in Tulalip neighborhood

The City of Marysville has issued a Boil Water Notice in the Marysville West neighborhood on 27th Avenue from Marine Drive to the 7400 block, including 74th Street NE. (City of Marysville)

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MARYSVILLE — Marysville city officials warned residents of a Tulalip neighborhood their tap water could be out for days, following a water main break Tuesday morning.

The break came around 5 a.m. Tuesday, causing reduced water pressure west of Quil Ceda Creek, city spokesperson Connie Mennie said.

The cause of the break had not been determined as of Tuesday evening.

The affected area was Marine Drive to 74th Street NE on 27th Avenue NE — with water service “currently out” as of 4 p.m. The area included Quil Ceda Elementary, as well as Heritage and Legacy high schools.

Water service could remain out for one to three days, Mennie said.

The city hired a contractor to repair the break. It was unclear how many homes were affected.

After the repair is finished, residents should boil tap water for one minute to kill bacteria or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Water may have a milky look, city officials said. Residents should also flush water for several minutes until it returns to normal.