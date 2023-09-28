Everett police chief to retire at the end of October

People stand and applaud Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman after his retirement announcement at the Everett City Council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman announces his retirement after 31 years of service at the Everett City Council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman is retiring after nearly a decade heading the police department, he announced Wednesday night at a City Council meeting.

His retirement is effective Oct. 31.

“It’s time for me to spend more quality time with my family and friends and less time on my cell phone and my computer,” he said at the meeting. “And move on to the next chapter in my life, whatever that may be.”

Templeman, who grew up in Lake Stevens and graduated from Western Washington University, has been with the Everett Police Department for 31 years including almost a decade as police chief. Over the years, he worked as a traffic detective, patrol and administrative sergeant, special investigations lieutenant and deputy chief, among his many roles.

In 2014, he replaced Kathy Atwood as police chief.

“In 1992, when I started, I would never have imagined our department going through a global pandemic, historic police reform and unimaginable tragedy within our own agency,” Templeman said at the council meeting. “But most remarkable is that through it all, the members of the Everett Police Department have adapted to these challenges and stood tall and proud as we navigated these headwinds together.”

Mayor Cassie Franklin thanked Templeman for his service to the city.

“You are truly one of the most respected police chiefs in the state, if not the country,” she said. “And it’s been an honor and a privilege to work with you.”

City spokesperson Simone Tarver said the mayor is determining the next steps for finding Templeman’s replacement and will announce more in the coming weeks.

Sophia Gates: 425-339-3035; sophia.gates@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @SophiaSGates.