Construction begins on Compass Health’s $68M care facility in Everett

A man walks down broadway across from the Compass Health Broadway Campus Redevelopment project Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Senator Keith Wagoner briefly speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for phase two of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment project Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Representative Brandy Donaghy speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for phase two of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment project Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health, joins the line to break ground with a golden shovel during a ceremony for phase two of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment project Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A group including Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, Compass Health CEO Tom Sebastian, Sen. Keith Wagoner and Rep. Julio Cortes take their turn breaking ground during a ceremony celebrating phase two of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment project Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Compass Health broke ground Thursday on the second phase of its Broadway Campus redevelopment in Everett: a 72,000-square-foot intensive behavioral health facility.

The new facility, set to open in 2025 and projected to cost $68.5 million, will serve about 1,300 people each year, according to the nonprofit. Planned services include a 16-bed inpatient evaluation and treatment unit, a 16-bed crisis triage center and various outpatient services. Plans also include a two-level parking garage.

“This is a momentous occasion,” Compass Health CEO Tom Sebastian said before the dirt-and-shovel ceremony.

The three-phase project is set to create a regional center for health care and permanent supportive housing services encompassing the 3300 block of Broadway. The endeavor started with Andy’s Place, a $26 million building of 82 supportive housing units that opened in 2021 for people struggling with chronic homelessness and behavioral health challenges. After the new behavioral health facility is completed, the final phase includes plans for more behavioral health services, a primary health care clinic, permanent supportive housing and Compass Health offices.

The new development will replace the 70-year-old Bailey Building at 3322 Broadway, the former location of Compass Health’s crisis center that closed earlier this year. At the time, Sebastian said the decision to demolish the center was a last resort as the building couldn’t support modern health care standards.

Once completed, the facility will help low-income people in Snohomish County get behavioral health care and aftercare services. Without local resources, many people in crisis end up in jail, an overflowing emergency department or Western State Hospital, an 800-bed psychiatric hospital south of Tacoma.

“Large state facilities are needed,” said state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Woolley. “But people do better when they are closer to home.”

Facility upgrades will also help attract and retain up to 200 “world-class” employees to keep the building staffed 24/7, according to the nonprofit. Sebastian said the current workforce shortage is behavioral health care’s biggest challenge.

“Eighty cents on the dollar goes to our workforce, as it should,” he said. “We want people to feel respected for the work they do.”

Of the $68.5 million cost, the state has provided $39.7 million.

“Centers like these are a beacon of hope for our community,” said state Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett.

Last October, Compass Health launched a campaign to raise $14 million and was $3.6 million away from its goal Thursday. The city of Everett has also allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“The city is proud to support Compass Health,” Mayor Cassie Franklin said Thursday. “This has been a long time coming.”

During construction, Compass Health will continue to provide other behavioral health services in downtown Everett and throughout the county, including an inpatient facility in Mukilteo.

People experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis can find services by calling or texting 988, or calling the Crisis Services Line at 800-584-3578.

Sydney Jackson: 425-339-3430; sydney.jackson@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @_sydneyajackson.