Lynnwood grad Katie Thurston back in TV dating land on ‘FBoy Island’

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FBoy Island host Nikki Glaser left, and contestants (L-R) Daniella Grace, Katie Thurston, and Hali Okeowo. (Photo provided by The CW)

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LYNNWOOD — On the reality TV show “FBoy Island,” three women looking for love are tasked with separating the nice guys from the not-so-nice “Fboys.”

Contestant Katie Thurston, a 2009 Lynnwood High School graduate, comes to the task armed with the experience of dating a flock of men.

Watch her in action at 8 p.m. Monday in the Season 3 premiere of “FBoy Island” on The CW.

At stake for the women and 21 men is something more tangible than love: money.

The prize is $100,000.

“So at the end if I pick a nice guy, we split the money,” Thurston explained to her 743,000 Instagram followers. “If I pick an Fboy, he holds the power now to choose to either split the money with me or take all the money and run.”

If you want to double your Thurston pleasure, she also appears on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” airing Thursdays. Both series were filmed over the summer.

Thurston, 32, was working at a bank in Renton when she appeared on “The Bachelor” in 2021. She scored the lead in the ABC show “The Bachelorette” later that year. With 30 suitors swooning over her, her pick didn’t end in living happily ever after matrimony.

It led to an ex-fiance, who she meets up with on “Bachelor in Paradise” in the entangled bed-hopping world of dating shows.

Thurston has been living in San Diego, California, doing stand-up comedy, as seen on her Instagram page, where she also makes banana bread and plugs mental health awareness.

The finale of the 2021 “Bachelorette” featured her mom, who was living in Everett, where Thurston spent time as a child growing up in Snohomish County.

Thurston played on the Lynnwood High School varsity girls volleyball team. She was featured on The Daily Herald’s “Way to Go” page in 2018 as part of a group of volunteers from First Financial Northwest Bank and Edmonds Young Professionals who packed 135 backpacks with school supplies for the YWCA’s School Days drive.

In a 2021 interview with The Herald, Thurston praised Edmonds and Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke.

Steven Ono, owner of Ono Poke, first met Thurston when she came in with her Edmonds bank colleagues.

“Whenever she’s in town she always comes by,” he told The Herald this week. “She posts that we are her favorite poke place in the world.”

He said it has been several months since he saw her, but they keep in touch.

“She’s exactly the same Katie Thurston,” Ono said. “I think it’s easy when she comes home to fall into her roots and the people she has known before her so-called fame. I don’t peg her as being a Kardashian. She’s a local girl done good.”

He doesn’t plan to watch her new show. He didn’t watch her other shows, either.

“I’m not a TV watcher,” he said.

The first two seasons of “FBoy Island” were on HBO Max. In case you’re wondering, an “FGirl Island” spin-off is in the works.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.