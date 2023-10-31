Zombie horde descends on Snohomish for food bank fundraiser
Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023
SNOHOMISH— Nearly 100 zombies marched down First Street in downtown Snohomish on Saturday for the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk: Undead to End Hunger.
The fundraiser benefiting the Snohomish Community Food Bank drew looks of shock and joy from unsuspecting bystanders as the horde of undead descended upon the city.
Prior to the walk, children from Turning Pointe Dance Center performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and trophies were awarded to the best adult and youth zombies in the crowd.
Ryan Berry; ryan.berry@heraldnet.com.