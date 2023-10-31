Zombie horde descends on Snohomish for food bank fundraiser

A group of adult contestants compete in a zombie-off while surrounded by a large crowd during the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in downtown Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Judges conspire to choose the winner of the youth zombie-off during the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in downtown Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Youth contestants moan and groan during a zombie-off during the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in downtown Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Pedestrians try to sneak by as a horde of zombies marches down First Street during the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in downtown Snohomish, Washington. The yearly event acts a fundraiser for the Snohomish Community Food Bank. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A zombie chews on a severed foot to the joy of bystanders during the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in downtown Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Pedestrians try to sneak by as a horde of zombies marches down First Street during the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in downtown Snohomish, Washington. The yearly event acts a fundraiser for the Snohomish Community Food Bank. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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SNOHOMISH— Nearly 100 zombies marched down First Street in downtown Snohomish on Saturday for the 10th annual Snohomish Zombie Walk: Undead to End Hunger.

The fundraiser benefiting the Snohomish Community Food Bank drew looks of shock and joy from unsuspecting bystanders as the horde of undead descended upon the city.

Prior to the walk, children from Turning Pointe Dance Center performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and trophies were awarded to the best adult and youth zombies in the crowd.

Ryan Berry; ryan.berry@heraldnet.com.