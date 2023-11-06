Mukilteo’s DEI Commission invites people to bond over movies, books

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MUKILTEO — Coffee, tea, popcorn and conversation are part of the outreach by the city’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission.

E.J. Koh, winner of a 2021 Washington State Book Award, will read from her latest book, “The Liberators,” at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Kamiak High School.

“When E.J. Koh, who is Korean American, was publicized in Seattle Magazine as this year’s ‘Most Influential’ writer, I thought she would be a good candidate for the Mukilteo DEI commission’s next book reading event to promote cultural and racial awareness in our community,” said commission member Simon Bai, who also serves on the Mukilteo School Board.

“However,” Bai added, “after I read her works, I realized labeling her as a minority writer would be doing her a grave injustice due to her universal appeal. I believe her themes of identity, relationships and reconciliation will touch many in our community and further promote inclusiveness.”

The commission sponsors free movies at the library and book readings at larger venues.

“It’s a way to have discussions on DEI for the community,” Bai said.

Events are funded by money from the city and private contributions. The Mukilteo DEI commission was established by the City Council in 2020. Seven appointed members serve three-year terms.

The DEI film series, with free popcorn and drinks, is held at Mukilteo Library.

“Growing Native Northwest: Coast Salish” is Nov. 14 and “The Donut King” is Dec. 12.

The DEI commission held a book reading last year at Rosehill Community Center.

“The venue this year is to reach a wide audience, middle school and up,” Bai said.

Koh’s book discusses family, identity and boundaries. “The Liberators” spans continents and four generations of two Korean families forever changed by fateful past decisions made in love and war.

“It is based on her life experience,” Bai said. “She talks about themes of identity and those kinds of things relatable to the young people in the community.”

Publishers Weekly called the book “a moving and lyrical debut novel.”

The San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “As always, Koh’s singular grasp of language results in achingly beautiful writing.”

The book will be available for purchase and signing. Register at TheLiberators.eventbrite.com.

Koh’s memoir, “The Magical Language of Others,” received the state award in 2021 and a Pacific Northwest Book Award and Association for Asian American Studies Book Award. She is the the author of the poetry collection “A Lesser Love,” a Pleiades Press Editors Prize for Poetry winner. Her work has appeared in AGNI, the Atlantic, Boston Review, Los Angeles Review of Books, Poetry, Slate and World Literature Today. Koh earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York and a doctorate at the University of Washington. She lives in Seattle.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.