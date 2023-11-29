As days grow shorter, Bothell residents embrace winter mornings
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, November 29, 2023
BOTHELL — As the sun sets earlier in the winter months, residents are making an effort to get outside during daylight hours.
Nestled near downtown Bothell, pedestrians and cyclists were rewarded for waking early Tuesday morning to watch the fog lift over the Sammamish River at Bothell Landing Park. The river is frequently full of ducks and the occasional kayaker.
Annie Barker: annie.barker@heraldnet.com; Instagram: @annaleigh_marie.