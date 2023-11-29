As days grow shorter, Bothell residents embrace winter mornings

A person runs along the Sammamish River at Bothell Landing Park in Bothell, Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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People bundled up in jackets and hats walk along the Sammamish River at Bothell Landing Park in Bothell, Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Frost and colder temperatures are prompting some Western Washington warming centers to open sooner than later. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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BOTHELL — As the sun sets earlier in the winter months, residents are making an effort to get outside during daylight hours.

Nestled near downtown Bothell, pedestrians and cyclists were rewarded for waking early Tuesday morning to watch the fog lift over the Sammamish River at Bothell Landing Park. The river is frequently full of ducks and the occasional kayaker.

Annie Barker: annie.barker@heraldnet.com; Instagram: @annaleigh_marie.