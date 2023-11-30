Site Logo

GALLERY: Hasan, Anderson power Kamiak girls past Stanwood

Published 1:30 am Thursday, November 30, 2023

By Ryan Berry

Kamiak’s Bella Hasan finishes at the rim with a driving layup against Stanwood on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
1/11
Kamiak’s Bella Hasan finishes at the rim with a driving layup against Stanwood on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Kamiak’s Bella Hasan finishes at the rim with a driving layup against Stanwood on Thursday at Stanwood High School in Stanwood. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Kamiak sophomore Zia-Daye Anderson gets pressured by the Stanwood defense on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Stanwood sophomore Stella Berrett shoots a midrange jumper against Kamiak on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham spins out of trouble with the ball against Kamiak on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Kamiak’s Finley Gonzalez hits a three against Stanwood on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Stella Berrett comes down with a rebound against Kamiak on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Kamiak senior Vivian Mawudeku gets by a defender on the baseline against Stanwood on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Kamiak senior Bella Hasan shoots a floater against Stanwood on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Jazmyn Legg takes a deep shot against Kamiak on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Kamiak’s Synclair Mawudeku and Brooklyn Huguenin both reach for a rebound against Stanwood on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

STANWOOD — Senior Bella Hasan and sophomore Zia-Daye Anderson combined for 50 points to power the Kamiak High School girls basketball team to a 71-49 victory over Stanwood in a non-league game Thursday night.

Hasan poured in a game-high 27 points and Anderson knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 23 points. Synclair Mawudeku added eight points and Finley Gonzales six for Kamiak (1-1), which led 44-29 at halftime.

Jazmyn Legg hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Ella Wortham had 18 points and Stella Berrett and six for Stanwood (0-1).

Scroll below for photo gallery

You Might Like