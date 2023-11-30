GALLERY: Hasan, Anderson power Kamiak girls past Stanwood
Published 1:30 am Thursday, November 30, 2023
STANWOOD — Senior Bella Hasan and sophomore Zia-Daye Anderson combined for 50 points to power the Kamiak High School girls basketball team to a 71-49 victory over Stanwood in a non-league game Thursday night.
Hasan poured in a game-high 27 points and Anderson knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 23 points. Synclair Mawudeku added eight points and Finley Gonzales six for Kamiak (1-1), which led 44-29 at halftime.
Jazmyn Legg hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Ella Wortham had 18 points and Stella Berrett and six for Stanwood (0-1).
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