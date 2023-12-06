Community roundup: MP grad Davis earns silver with Fiji national team

Mukilteo’s Kim Beard (left) and Edmonds’ Adrianna Coleman (right) were named All-Americans in the hammer throw by Track and Field News. (Photo courtesy of Chris Beard)

Trina Davis is coming home with a silver medal.

The Marysville Pilchuck High School graduate, who’s now a forward on the Fiji women’s national soccer team, started every game of the tournament as Fiji placed second at the Pacific Games, which were held the past two weeks in the Solomon Islands.

Davis and Fiji won both of their games in pool play, defeating Vanuatu 3-2 and the host Solomon Islands 4-1 to top the group. Davis had two goals and an assist in the victory over the Solomon Islands.

Fiji advanced to the semifinals, where it topped New Caledonia 3-0, setting up a matchup with Papua New Guinea in the gold-medal game last Friday. Although Davis scored late in the game, Fiji lost 4-1 and settled for silver.

Coleman, Beard named All-Americans

Edmonds’ Adrianna Coleman and Mukilteo’s Kim Beard were named 2023 high school All-Americans by Track and Field News.

Both Coleman, a graduate of King’s High School who now competes for the University of California, and Beard, who’s a sophomore at King’s, were selected in the girls hammer throw.

Coleman was selected as the second of three honorees in the event. In 2023 she placed first at state, second at Nike Nationals and third at USA Track and Field’s Under-20 Nationals, just missing a spot on the U.S. U20 Pan American Games team. Her best mark from the year was 177 feet.

Beard was the third of the three selected. In 2023 she placed second at state, first at Nike Nationals and first in the 15-16 age division at USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Nationals, when she broke the national age-group record with a throw of 176 feet, 1 inch.

Kuk, Owen named All-NWC

Two Snohomish County natives were honored for their contributions in the Whitworth University football team’s run to the second round of the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Marysville Pilchuck High School graduate Dillon Kuk, a senior wide receiver, was named first-team All-Northwest Conference on offense. In 10 games Kuk caught 55 passes for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was an honorable-mention selection in 2022.

Glacier Peak High School graduate Dylan Owen, a senior defensive lineman, was named a first teamer on defense. In 10 games he recorded 22 tackles, including eight for a loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Whitworth finished the season 10-1. The Pirates lost to Wartburg, which is playing in the semifinals this weekend, 42-20 in the second round.

Brachvogel named All-Region in volleyball

Kamiak High School graduate Sarah Brachvogel, now a senior outside hitter on the Seattle Pacific University volleyball team, was named second-team All-West Region by the D2 Conference Commissioners Association.

Brachvogel recorded 340 kills in 27 matches, which was more than double the number of kills she had in the previous three seasons combined. She hit .216, had 36 aces, 204 digs and 50 blocks. She got stronger as the season progressed, completing an eight-match stretch of double-digit kills that culminated with 19 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title-clinching match against Saint Martin’s. She helped the Falcons reach their first NCAA tournament since 2011.

Aune, Pena Salgado honored by GNAC

Local products Evan Aune and Diego Pena Salgado were named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer all-conference team.

Aune, an Arlington High School graduate who’s now a senior defender at Seattle Pacific University, was named to the first team after registering an assist in 13 starts. He was an honorable-mention selection in 2022.

Pena Salgado, a Marysville Pilchuck High School grad who’s now a freshman midfielder at Seattle Pacific, was an honorable-mention selection. He had a goal and an assist in 18 games, nine of which were starts.

Elliano named NWAC Player of the Year

Lake Stevens High School graduate Kylie Elliano, a sophomore defender on the Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team, was named by the Northwest Athletic Conference as the Baden Women’s Soccer Player of the Year.

Elliano helped limit Skagit’s opponents to 10 goals in 16 games as the Cardinals went 12-2-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the NWAC tournament. Elliano also chipped in offensively with six goals and two assists.

If you have an item for the community sports roundup, email Nick Patterson at npatterson@heraldnet.com.