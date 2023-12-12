2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has a lot to love

Simplicity and practicality are the dominant theme inside the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. The XSE interior is shown here. (Toyota)

Toyota’s 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid is a follow-up to the popular gasoline-powered Corolla Cross subcompact SUV introduced for 2022. Its hybrid system increases horsepower by 27 (from 169 to 196). Fuel economy improves from 29/32/30 mpg to 45/38/42 mpg with all-wheel drive.

Every hybrid model has all-wheel drive. The nonhybrids have standard front-wheel drive with AWD available as an option.

Base pricing for the Corolla Cross Hybrid starts approximately $4,000 higher than the nonhybrid version.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid offers three trim levels: S, SE, and XSE. Each one comes equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver assistance features, LED headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both wireless. In an unwavering fact of life, attractive features are added on as you climb the trim-level ladder.

I drove a Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE garishly painted in Acidic Blast, a sort of fluorescent, glow-in-the-dark yellow that at first made me feel sorry for the car and embarrassed to be seen driving it. By the end of the week I was driving the CC Hybrid with pride, and thought Acidic Blast was one of the best car colors ever.

Why the change of heart? Because the Acidic Blast was toned down by the light-deadening effects of an atmospheric river over the Pacific Northwest all week and, even more, because the Corolla Cross Hybrid was so easy to love.

In evaluations seen around the Web, the CC Hybrid is often referred to as a great little urban commuter car. What a slap in the grille. I don’t commute, I’m as urban as Sasquatch, and this new SUV from Toyota was a perfect fit. In alphabetical order, here are the reasons why, and for some reason they all happen to start with the letter S:

Small size SUV with AWD, super good fuel economy, sensible pricing, satisfying acceleration and handling, smooth ride, seating for five passengers (but the second row is snug; hello, it’s a small car), simple and practical interior, sensible infotainment system, space for cargo is big enough to be useful.

And there you have it. The heart wants what the heart wants.

2023 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID XSE

Base price, including destination charge: $32,400

Price as driven: $36,275

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.