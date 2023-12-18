Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 11-17

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 11-17. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Colton Stoecker | Shorecrest | Boys Swim & Dive

Stoecker, a junior, posted a Class 3A state qualifying time of 1 minute, 46.18 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and 4:47.95 in the 500 freestyle during a meet against Kamiak on Dec. 7. He won both events and also helped the Scots’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams to victories. Stoecker won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Dec. 4-10 by claiming 889 (45%) of 1,975 votes.

This week’s nominees

Chloe Cahan | Snohomish | Girls Wrestling

Cahan, a senior, won all four of her matches by pinfall on her way to the 140-pound title at the Santa Slam Girls Invite on Dec. 16. Her efforts included a second-period pin over Curtis’ Ruby Love Koch, ranked fifth in the state at 135 according to Washington Wrestling Report, in the championship match.

Lloyd Hau | Stanwood | Boys Swim & Dive

Hau, a junior, picked up individual wins across four different events over two meets for the Spartans. He swam winning times in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke during a meet against Kamiak on Dec. 12. He also won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, in addition to being a part of Stanwood’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, in a meet against Monroe on Dec. 14.

Aniya Hooker | Lynnwood | Girls Basketball

Hooker, a senior, scored her 1,000th career point in the Royals’ 68-59 win over Everett on Dec. 14. She finished with 15 points.

Sam Schimpf | Edmonds-Woodway | Boys Wrestling

Schimpf, a junior, won three matches by pin before pulling out a tight 6-5 decision over Bishop Blanchet’s Joseph Flora to claim the 150-pound title at the Lynnwood Classic on Dec. 16.

Isaiah White | Everett | Boys Basketball

White, a senior, scored at least 26 points in all three games while helping the Seagulls to a 3-0 week. His efforts included two 26-point outings and recording a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-45 victory over Meadowdale on Dec. 13.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.