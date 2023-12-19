Whidbey Island comes alive with wooden sculptures

Katie Grindon of KG Realty dressed up her peg person as Santa Claus. (Photo by David Welton)

From left, Darcie Egerton, Katie Grindon and Teresa Chambers of KG Realty pose with their peg person. (Photo by David Welton)

Kelly Cameron of Turnco Wood Goods created a bevy of giant wooden doll sculptures as part of a grant that was awarded to the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by David Welton)

CLINTON — Whidbey Island’s southernmost community gained a few new residents recently.

Made of locally milled cedar and standing at about four feet tall, the “peg people” that will soon be cropping up around Clinton businesses were created by woodworker Kelly Cameron of Turnco Wood Goods.

The 20 sculptures are part of a grant that the Clinton Chamber of Commerce received from the Economic Development Council of Island County. Totaling $18,437.50, the grant comes from $1.6 million that the council received from the state Department of Commerce’s Small Business Innovation Fund.

The giant wooden dolls – which look a little like Lego minifigures – are intended to attract visitors to businesses and are part of a larger effort to drive tourism to the Clinton area, which is experiencing a resurgence in the past few years.

“We’re trying to put Clinton on the map. It’s not just a drive-through,” said Emily Switzer, president of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.

Because it has a highway and not a main street, it can be difficult to draw tourists into Clinton. Cameron’s mannequins will serve as an eye-catching art installation at various businesses and eventually become part of an interactive map.

“They kind of look fun together, like a little army,” Switzer said with a laugh.

The peg people can be painted or dressed up. Katie Grindon, the chamber’s vice president, originally had an idea for the beautification of businesses with flower planter boxes. But then Cameron introduced her to “Clinty,” his rudimentary design for the dolls that was decorated to look like a bearded man in a red flannel shirt.

“I thought this might be a little more fun as far as being a little more interactive,” he said.

The dolls have poseable arms that can hold a sign or tray and are sized so they can wear human clothes. Grindon’s at KG Realty, her business, was last seen dressed up as Santa Claus.

Though an official name has not yet been decided for them, Cameron said he likes “locals” as a possibility.

This story originally appeared in the South Whidbey Record, a sibling publication to The Herald.