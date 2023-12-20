The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school football teams.

Left to right, Joseph Davis (22), Jayshon Limar (17), and Zaveon Jones (12) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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(Left to right, back row to front row) T’andre Waverly (2), David Brown (33), Jake Willis (4), and Paul Varela (9) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Left to right, Mason Turner (54), Bryce Slezak (52), Willem Van Dongen (66), Kyle Martin (54), and Jake Reid (76) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Matthew Williams (5) and Aidan Raney (12) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School.(Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Left to right, Gabe Kylany (7), Max Mayo (18), and David Brown (33) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. Not pictured: Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Cuellar (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Left to right, Mason Turner (54), Kenai Sinaphet (21), Nick Mouser (15), and Kobi Spady (37) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Left to right, Brennan Sheppard (88), Gage Solomon (44), Jeremy Fleming (11), and Jack Sievers (88) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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The Herald’s All-Area first-team defense (Left to right, back row to front row) Gage Solomon (44), Mason Turner (54), Nick Mouser (15), Brennan Sheppard (88), Jeremy Fleming (11), Kobi Spady (37), Kenai Sinaphet (21), Max Mayo (18), David Brown (33), Gabe Kylany (7) Matthew Williams (5) and Jack Sievers (88) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. Not pictured: Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Cuellar. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Kolton Matson poses for a photo on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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The Herald’s All-Area first-team offense (Left to right, back row to front row) T’andre Waverly (2), Bryce Slezak (52), Kolton Matson (12), Zaveon Jones (12), Mason Turner (54), Willem Van Dongen (66), Jake Reid (76), David Brown (33), Jayshon Limar (17), Paul Varela (9), Joseph Davis (22), Jake Willis (4), Aidan Raney (12), and Kyle Martin (54) on Dec. 17 at Lake Stevens High School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school football teams.

Editor’s notes:

— The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

— Due to a higher number of pass-heavy teams in the are, The Herald selected a third second-team wide receiver in lieu of a third second-team running back.

— Posters of the first-team offense and first-team defense are in the Thursday, Dec. 21, print edition of The Herald.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kolton Matson, jr., QB, Lake Stevens

Matson produced a record-setting season while helping the Vikings secure their second straight Class 4A state championship. The junior quarterback completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,388 yards and a program-record 49 TD passes. Matson, a three-star recruit according to 247sports.com, added five rushing TDs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Dailer, Arlington

Dailer guided the Eagles to an unbeaten regular season, an 11-1 overall record and their first win in the state playoffs since 2005. Arlington reached the 3A state quarterfinals for the sixth time in program history and just the second time since 1983. The Eagles claimed the Wesco 3A North title and won the Wesco 3A championship game along the way.

FIRST TEAM

Kolton Matson, jr., QB, Lake Stevens

Click here for The Herald’s player of the year story on Matson.

Zaveon Jones, sr., RB, Mountlake Terrace

Jones led the area in both rushing yards and touchdowns while leading the Hawks to a Week 10 playoff berth. The bruising, 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior churned out 1,690 yards and 19 TDs while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He added 153 yards and one TD on nine receptions. Jones finished his career with over 4,000 rushing yards.

Jayshon Limar, jr., RB, Lake Stevens

Limar piled up over 1,200 total yards, despite missing four games, while helping the Vikings secure a second consecutive 4A state title. The three-star junior recruit rushed for 969 yards and 12 TDs on a 7.6-yards-per-carry average. Limar also produced 251 yards and three TDs receiving while averaging 17.9 yards per reception.

Joseph Davis, jr., RB, Marysville Pilchuck

Davis racked up nearly 1,300 total yards, despite missing three games, while helping the Tomahawks reach the 3A state tournament. The junior produced 1,105 yards and 15 TDs while averaging 9.1 yards per carry. He also had 172 yards and one TD on 14 receptions.

Jake Willis, jr., WR, Arlington

Willis was a go-to option for 3A state quarterfinalist Arlington’s high-powered passing game. The junior receiver registered 837 yards and 12 TDs on 46 receptions, good for an average of 18.2 yards per catch.

David Brown, sr., WR, Lake Stevens

Brown led the two-time 4A state champion Vikings with 817 yards and 17 touchdowns receiving. The senior receiver averaged 16.3 yards on 50 receptions.

T’Andre Waverly, jr., TE, Kamiak

Waverly, a four-star recruit ranked second in the state for the class of 2025, had 200 yards and one TD on 20 touches for the Knights.

Paul Varela, sr., All-purpose, Lake Stevens

Varela totaled 764 yards and eight TDs on 62 touches while helping the Vikings to a second straight 4A state title. He had a 629 yards and seven TDs while averaging 12.3 yards on a team-best 51 receptions. Varela added 117 yards and one TD on 9.7 yards per carry.

Willem Van Dongen, sr., OL, Arlington

Van Dongen, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior, anchored the Eagles’ offensive line at left tackle. He helped the Eagles reach the 3A state quarterfinals while averaging 41.8 points per game.

Bryce Slezak, sr., OL, Lake Stevens

Slezak, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound, four-year varsity starter, anchored the Vikings’ offensive line at left tackle. He helped the Vikings win a second consecutive state championship and average an area-best 45.5 points per game.

Mason Turner, sr., OL, Lake Stevens

Turner, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound right tackle and two-way standout, helped the Vikings win a second consecutive state championship and average an area-best 45.5 points per game.

Kyle Martin, sr., OL, Glacier Peak

Martin, a 5-foot-9, 240-pound center, helped lead the way for the Grizzlies’ strong run game and a unit that averaged 23.4 points per game while reaching the Week 10 playoffs.

Jake Reid, sr., OL, Glacier Peak

Reid, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound left tackle, helped lead the way for the Grizzlies’ strong run game and a unit that averaged 23.4 points per game while reaching the Week 10 playoffs.

Jeremy Fleming, sr., DL, Arlington

Fleming racked up 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and a defensive touchdown on a stout Arlington defense. He helped the Eagles reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Gage Solomon, sr., DL, Lake Stevens

Solomon totaled 110 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and shared the credit on two safeties for a stingy Vikings defense that played a major role in securing a second straight 4A state title.

Brennan Sheppard, jr., DL, Monroe

Sheppard piled up 53 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and a pick-six while helping the Bearcats reach the 3A state tournament.

Jack Sievers, soph., DL, Archbishop Murphy

Sievers registered 54 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He helped the Wildcats to a resurgent 6-4 campaign after a winless 2022.

Kobi Spady, sr., LB, Arlington

Spady amassed 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks for Arlington’s stingy defense. The senior scored three defensive TDs while helping the Eagles reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Mason Turner, sr., LB, Lake Stevens

Turner posted 117 tackles, four sacks, one defensive TD and combined on a safety for a Vikings defense that played a major role in winning a second straight 4A state title.

Kenai Sinaphet, sr., LB, Marysville Pilchuck

Sinaphet had 96 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble while helping the Tomahawks reach the 3A state tournament.

Nick Mouser, sr., LB, Monroe

Mouser totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one defensive TD while helping the Bearcats reach the 3A state tournament.

Isaiah Cuellar, sr., DB, Glacier Peak

Cuellar racked up 92 tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions while helping the Grizzlies reach the Week 10 playoffs. He also returned two kickoffs for scores.

Max Mayo, sr., DB, Stanwood

Mayo registered 59 tackles, 12 pass breakups, six interceptions and one defensive TDs for the Spartans. He also had three kickoff return TDs.

Gabe Kylany, sr., DB, Lake Stevens

Kylany piled up 61 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two defensive TDs, two blocked punts and one sack for a Vikings defense that played a major role in winning a second straight 4A state title.

David Brown, sr., DB, Lake Stevens

Brown had 62 tackles and seven interceptions, including two pick-sixes, for a Vikings defense that played a major role in winning a second straight 4A state title.

Aidan Raney, sr., K, Arlington

Raney made all 60 of his extra-point attempts and went 9 of 12 on field goals, making six of 40 yards or more. He twice connected on a school-record 46-yarder.

Matthew Williams, sr., P, King’s

Williams averaged 45.2 yards per punt and was named the Emerald Sound Conference’s special teams player of the year. He helped the Knights reach the 1A state tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Leyton Martin, jr., QB, Arlington

Martin amassed 2,747 yards and 37 TDs while completing 64.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 268 yards and six scores while helping the Eagles reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Caleb Reed, jr., RB, Arlington

Reed piled up 1,163 yards and 16 TDs while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He helped the Eagles reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Chrisvin Bonshe, sr., RB, Glacier Peak

Bonshe rushed for 770 yards and 10 TDs while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He helped the Grizzlies reach the 4A Week 10 playoffs.

Ryan Miller, sr., WR, Monroe

Miller racked up 715 yards and eight TDs while helping the Bearcats reach the 3A state playoffs. He averaged 16.3 yards on 43 receptions.

Diego Escandon, sr., WR, Edmonds-Woodway

Escandon totaled 774 yards and nine TDs while helping the Warriors reach the 3A Week 10 playoffs. He averaged 14.3 on 54 receptions.

Johnathan Roberts, sr., WR, Granite Falls

Roberts piled up 1,038 all-purpose yards while helping the Tigers reach a 1A bi-district playoff game. He amassed 753 yards and 14 TDs on 41 receptions, averaging 18.4 yards per catch.

Jaxson Lewis, sr., TE, Lake Stevens

Lewis had 365 yards and three TDs while helping the Vikings win a second straight 4A state title. He averaged 15.2 yards on 24 receptions. The senior added kickoff return TD.

Shawn Etheridge, sr., All-purpose, Marysville Getchell

Etheridge registered 903 all-purpose yards and 12 total TDs while helping the Chargers earn a program-best seven wins. He ran for 490 yards and eight TDs, caught 13 passes for 252 yards and three TDs and threw a TD pass. The senior averaged 12.4 yards on 60 offensive touches.

Avery Brennan, jr., OL, Marysville Pilchuck

Brennan, a 6-foot, 240-pound junior, anchored Marysville Pilchuck’s offensive line at center. He helped the Tomahawks reach the 3A state tournament while averaging 27.4 points per game.

Jay Scott Jr., jr., OL, Kamiak

Scott anchored the Knights’ offensive line at left guard.

Elijah Fleck, jr., OL, Stanwood

Fleck, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound right guard, helped pave the way for a Stanwood rushing attack that averaged over 230 yards per game.

Jonah Schmid, sr., OL, Everett

Schmid, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder, anchored Everett’s offensive line while manning multiple positions.

Rory Kahler, jr., OL, Arlington

Kahler, a 6-foot, 227-pound center, helped pave the way for an Arlington offense that averaged 41.8 points per game while reaching the 3A state quarterfinals.

Zaveon Jones, sr., DL, Mountlake Terrace

Jones piled up 57 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

Connor Aney, jr., DL, Glacier Peak

Aney had 19 tackles and a pick-six. The junior consistently commanded double teams from opposing fronts and helped the Grizzlies reach the 4A Week 10 playoffs.

Wesley Blackmer, sr., DL, King’s

Blackmer totaled five sacks and three fumble recoveries on his way to being named Emerald Sound Conference defensive player of the year. The senior helped the Knights reach the 1A state tournament.

Bryce Waxham, sr., DL, Lake Stevens

Waxham posted 60 tackles, a fumble recovery and 0.5 sacks while helping anchor the defensive line for the two-time 4A state champion Vikings.

Keagan Howard, jr., LB, Lake Stevens

Howard racked up 126 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a Vikings defense that played a major role in a second straight 4A state title.

Traeveon Phifer, jr., LB, Archbishop Murphy

Phifer amassed 106 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs while helping the resurgent Wildcats to a six-win improvement this fall.

Reid Petschl, sr., LB, Shorewood

Petschl piled up 91.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five fumble recoveries and two sacks while anchoring Shorewood’s defense.

Brad Perman, sr., LB, Glacier Peak

Perman posted 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He helped the Grizzlies reach the 4A Week 10 playoffs.

Diego Escandon, sr., DB, Edmonds-Woodway

Escandon tallied six interceptions while helping the Warriors reach the 3A Week 10 playoffs.

Logan Tews, sr., DB, Mountlake Terrace

Tews registered 78 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, three interceptions, a tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He helped the Hawks reach 3A Week 10 playoffs.

Steven Lee Jr., sr., DB, Lake Stevens

Lee had 48 tackles as a member of a shutdown secondary that helped the Vikings win a second straight 4A state title. He also returned a kickoff for a score.

Kaid Hunter, jr., DB, Arlington

Hunter posted 24 tackles, four interceptions and four pass break-ups for a stout Arlington defense. He helped the Eagles reach the 3A state quarterfinals.

Matthew Williams, sr., K, King’s

Williams went 50 of 52 on extra points and 2 of 3 field goals for the Knights. He also recorded 18 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Bakary Sonko, jr., P, Lakewood

Sonko averaged 39.4 yards per punt and pinned two inside the 20-yard line for the Cougars.