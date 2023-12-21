The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school volleyball teams

Lynnwood senior Paige Gessey serves the ball during a district tournament matchup against Shorecrest on Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens’ Laura Eichert records a kill against North Creek during the bi-district tournament championship match Nov. 11 at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens setter Katelyn Eichert sets the ball against North Creek during the bi-district tournament championship match Nov. 11 at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Shorecrest’s Violet Burchak (2) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Lynnwood at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline on Oct. 3. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Lynnwood outside hitter Sammy Holmer goes for a kill during a Class 3A District 1 volleyball matchup against Shorecrest onNov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Jackson setter Addison Eastwood sets the ball up for a teammate against Lynnwood during a match Sept. 14 at Lynnwood High School in Bothell. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Arlington’s Melissa Hadley spikes the ball during the game against Stanwood on Sept. 19 in Arlington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Glacier Peak libero Tessa Mossburg bumps the ball to a teammate against Lake Stevens on Oct. 10 at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Head coach Annalise Mudaliar talks to her team during practice on Nov. 15, 2022 in Bothell. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lynnwood senior middle blocker Hannah Johnson is The Herald’s Volleyball Player of the Year. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens libero Alyss Kelly returns a serve against Glacier Peak on Oct. 10 at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coaches recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hannah Johnson, sr., MB, Lynnwood

Johnson recorded 2.95 kills, 1.25 blocks and 0.55 aces per set with a .398 hitting percentage. She helped lead the Royals to a school-best 23-1 record, a Class 3A District 1 tournament championship and a third-place finish at state. She was a first team all-league selection and a second team all-state pick.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Annalise Mudaliar, Lynnwood

Mudaliar guided Lynnwood to a program-best 23-1 record and a third-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament in the team’s second straight state appearance following a 20-year drought. The Royals were Wesco 3A/2A regular season champs and won the the 3A District 1 tournament. She was named 3A Coach of the Year by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Johnson, sr., MB, Lynnwood

Click here for The Herald’s Volleyball Player of the Year story on Johnson.

Paige Gessey, sr., OH, Lynnwood

Gessey averaged 3.15 kills, 3.15 digs, 1.02 aces and 0.3 blocks per set and posted a .275 hitting percentage. She was a second team all-state pick, helping the Royals to a program-best 23-1 mark and a third-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament.

Laura Eichert, soph., OH, Lake Stevens

Eichert piled up 5.7 kills, 0.8 aces, 0.6 blocks and 2.3 digs per set. The sophomore was named first-team all-state and helped the Vikings reach the 4A semifinals during their seventh straight state appearance. Eichert owns Lake Stevens’ single-season and all-time record for kills and is the record holder for single-season aces.

Katelyn Eichert, sr., S, Lake Stevens

The Westminster University signee averaged 8.9 assists, 0.8 kills, 0.6 assists and 0.3 blocks per set. She ended her high school career as the Vikings all-time assist leader, helping Lake Stevens reach the 4A state tournament for the seventh consecutive year.

Alyss Kelly, sr., L, Lake Stevens

The Kansas State University-bound libero supplied 0.4 aces, 4.6 digs and 5.2 serve receives per set, helping the Vikings toward a seventh straight Class 4A state berth. She earned a first team all-state nod and owns the Lake Stevens single-season and all-time digs records.

Violet Burchak, sr., OPP/S, Shorecrest

Burchak compiled 4.2 kills, 8.2 assists, 2.7 blocks, 2.4 aces and 4.2 digs per set. The Western Washington commit was an all-state honorable mention and helped lead the Scots to a 16-6 record as Shorecrest clinched its first Class 3A state berth since 2008.

SECOND TEAM

Stella Foley, sr., OH, Shorewood

Foley averaged 4.5 kills, 0.73 aces and 3.5 digs per set. She delivered a .206 hitting percentage and was an all-state honorable mention, leading the Stormrays to a second-place finish in Wesco 3A/2A and the 3A state quarterfinals in their first state berth since 2016.

Rebekah Carter, sr., OH, Marysville Pilchuck

The Cal State Stanislaus commit generated three kills and four digs per set. Carter was a second-team all-league pick.

Sammy Holmer, jr., OH, Lynnwood

Holmer posted 3.05 kills, 3.45 digs, 0.38 blocks and 0.75 aces and had a .286 hitting percentage. She helped lead the Royals toa 23-1 record, a Wesco 3A/2A league title and a Class 3A District 1 tournament title.

Addison Eastwood, jr., S, Jackson

Eastwood collected 1.22 kills, 0.78 aces, 6.25 assists and 2.29 digs per set. She helped lead the Timberwolves to an 11-9 record and was a first team all-league pick.

Melissa Hadley, jr., OH, Arlington

Hadley posted four kills, three digs and 0.4 aces per set. The second-team all-league pick helped the Eagles to an 8-7 league record.

Tessa Mossburg, jr., L, Glacier Peak

Mossburg put up 3.3 digs and 0.34 aces per set. She helped lead the Grizzlies to a Class 4A state berth and a 14-8 overall mark.