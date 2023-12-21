The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school volleyball teams
Published 1:30 am Thursday, December 21, 2023
Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coaches recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hannah Johnson, sr., MB, Lynnwood
Johnson recorded 2.95 kills, 1.25 blocks and 0.55 aces per set with a .398 hitting percentage. She helped lead the Royals to a school-best 23-1 record, a Class 3A District 1 tournament championship and a third-place finish at state. She was a first team all-league selection and a second team all-state pick.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Annalise Mudaliar, Lynnwood
Mudaliar guided Lynnwood to a program-best 23-1 record and a third-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament in the team’s second straight state appearance following a 20-year drought. The Royals were Wesco 3A/2A regular season champs and won the the 3A District 1 tournament. She was named 3A Coach of the Year by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.
FIRST TEAM
Hannah Johnson, sr., MB, Lynnwood
Click here for The Herald’s Volleyball Player of the Year story on Johnson.
Paige Gessey, sr., OH, Lynnwood
Gessey averaged 3.15 kills, 3.15 digs, 1.02 aces and 0.3 blocks per set and posted a .275 hitting percentage. She was a second team all-state pick, helping the Royals to a program-best 23-1 mark and a third-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament.
Laura Eichert, soph., OH, Lake Stevens
Eichert piled up 5.7 kills, 0.8 aces, 0.6 blocks and 2.3 digs per set. The sophomore was named first-team all-state and helped the Vikings reach the 4A semifinals during their seventh straight state appearance. Eichert owns Lake Stevens’ single-season and all-time record for kills and is the record holder for single-season aces.
Katelyn Eichert, sr., S, Lake Stevens
The Westminster University signee averaged 8.9 assists, 0.8 kills, 0.6 assists and 0.3 blocks per set. She ended her high school career as the Vikings all-time assist leader, helping Lake Stevens reach the 4A state tournament for the seventh consecutive year.
Alyss Kelly, sr., L, Lake Stevens
The Kansas State University-bound libero supplied 0.4 aces, 4.6 digs and 5.2 serve receives per set, helping the Vikings toward a seventh straight Class 4A state berth. She earned a first team all-state nod and owns the Lake Stevens single-season and all-time digs records.
Violet Burchak, sr., OPP/S, Shorecrest
Burchak compiled 4.2 kills, 8.2 assists, 2.7 blocks, 2.4 aces and 4.2 digs per set. The Western Washington commit was an all-state honorable mention and helped lead the Scots to a 16-6 record as Shorecrest clinched its first Class 3A state berth since 2008.
SECOND TEAM
Stella Foley, sr., OH, Shorewood
Foley averaged 4.5 kills, 0.73 aces and 3.5 digs per set. She delivered a .206 hitting percentage and was an all-state honorable mention, leading the Stormrays to a second-place finish in Wesco 3A/2A and the 3A state quarterfinals in their first state berth since 2016.
Rebekah Carter, sr., OH, Marysville Pilchuck
The Cal State Stanislaus commit generated three kills and four digs per set. Carter was a second-team all-league pick.
Sammy Holmer, jr., OH, Lynnwood
Holmer posted 3.05 kills, 3.45 digs, 0.38 blocks and 0.75 aces and had a .286 hitting percentage. She helped lead the Royals toa 23-1 record, a Wesco 3A/2A league title and a Class 3A District 1 tournament title.
Addison Eastwood, jr., S, Jackson
Eastwood collected 1.22 kills, 0.78 aces, 6.25 assists and 2.29 digs per set. She helped lead the Timberwolves to an 11-9 record and was a first team all-league pick.
Melissa Hadley, jr., OH, Arlington
Hadley posted four kills, three digs and 0.4 aces per set. The second-team all-league pick helped the Eagles to an 8-7 league record.
Tessa Mossburg, jr., L, Glacier Peak
Mossburg put up 3.3 digs and 0.34 aces per set. She helped lead the Grizzlies to a Class 4A state berth and a 14-8 overall mark.