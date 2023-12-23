After Edmonds Library flood, remodeled branch to reopen in January

Inside the Edmonds Library that is currently under renovation after water damage from a burst pipe on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Assistant Director of Facilities R.D. Burley talks about the damage sustained from the burst pipe on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Signs of construction and offering people a “sneak peek” are visible outside of the soon to be reopened Edmonds Library on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Outside of the Edmonds Library on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EDMONDS — An upgraded Edmonds library is opening its doors to the public next month, over a year after a burst pipe flooded the building with 60,000 gallons of water.

The grand opening of the renovated space begins at 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at 650 Main St.

Sno-Isle Libraries spent $2 million to upgrade the 17,000-square-foot space.

In summer 2022, a water pipe burst and shuttered the library for a few weeks to allow the space to dry. The flood didn’t damage books or media. Shortly after, the library resumed business in an event space a few floors above the original space. This is where the library has lived for 1½ years during construction.

The refreshed library is equipped with a new community meeting space and a study room the public can reserve online. There is also a new interactive space for children and a dedicated area just for teens, Sno-Isle spokesperson Katie Leone said.

There will be new “cozy reading nooks” and work stations with height-adjustable desks looking out over the Edmonds waterfront, Leone said.

“The revitalization of the Edmonds Library is an investment in our community which is a commitment to lifelong learning, early literacy, and the joy of discovery,” Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said in a statement. “The Edmonds Library is truly an inspiring space. Our community brings the space to life with their stories, and we look forward to having everyone be a part of our next chapter.”

After a ribbon-cutting with local officials, visitors will be able to tour the space.

The re-opened library will be “back with more hours to browse,” according to Sno-Isle. It’s open for a total of 64 hours, seven days a week.

Find hours and more on the Edmonds branch’s website: sno-isle.org/locations/edmonds/.

Ashley Nash: 425-339-3037; ashley.nash@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @ash_nash00.