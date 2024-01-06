Five men with ties to Snohomish County charged for actions on Jan. 6.

Federal prosecutors say the two men shown here outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are Tucker Weston, left, and Jesse Watson. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Daniel Scott (center, in green jacket) is shown in a video before the Proud Boys and other rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Joseph Elliott Zlab is shown in video footage inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, while wearing a red baseball cap and a red jacket, holding a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” flag. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Matthew Stickney’s LinkedIn profile overlayed an Instagram story depicting Stickney inside the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

EVERETT — Three years after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to interfere with the certification of electoral votes, nearly 1,300 people have been arrested and charged for their involvement. Among them are at least five men with ties to Snohomish County. Here’s a summary of their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot:

Daniel Lyons “Milkshake” Scott

Daniel Lyons Scott, nicknamed “Milkshake,” was named by federal agents as a prominent member of far-right group The Proud Boys that made the push to storm Congress, according to court records. He was one of the first to breach the Capitol, prosecutors wrote, citing a review of Parler and YouTube video footage reported by The Daily Herald.

Scott is a former Boeing employee who lived in the Arlington area in recent years until apparently relocating to Florida. In the years leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, he was a mainstay at Proud Boy events around the Pacific Northwest, wearing the Proud Boys’ name in bright yellow on a black tactical vest. The group’s name was tattooed on his left arm.

Federal prosecutors accused Scott of nine crimes in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In February 2023, Scott pleaded guilty to two of them: obstruction of the official proceeding and assaulting a federal officer.

In July 2023, a federal judge sentenced Scott to five years in prison.

Joseph Elliott Zlab

Joseph Elliott Zlab was seen in widely disseminated photographs and video entering the Capitol with the riot. At the time he was wearing a red baseball cap and a red jacket holding a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, Associated Press reported. Ten days later, the FBI received an anonymous tip that Zlab, who lived in Lake Forest Park and owned an Everett construction firm called JMZ Contractor, was in the Capitol that day, the tipster having identifying him from a photo. A federal agent found a picture of Zlab on his business website and called him.

The FBI later searched Zlab’s Gmail account and found pictures in a folder titled “January 6, 2021” of inside the Capitol, according to King 5 News. In a sentencing document, Zlab’s attorneys said their client spent only 13 minutes inside the Capitol and repudiated the violence he saw. Zlab wrote that the protest “left a stain on American history.”

Zlab was arrested by the FBI in Everett in May 2021, King 5 News reported. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Zlab pleaded guilty in January 2022.

“I am so sorry that I had any part of these events,” he wrote.

In April 2022, Zlab was sentenced to three years probation and 200 hours of community service.

Matthew Stickney

Security footage caught Matthew Stickney among hundreds of others illegally entering the Capitol on Jan. 6. Stickney, wearing a black jacket and gray hoodie, held his hands up to his mouth as if to shout something to the crowd before storming into a room, charges say. Stickney also entered another room while in the building.

Stickney works as a building engineer at Cushman & Wakefield, according to his LinkedIn profile. Last month, authorities arrested Stickney in Seattle and federal prosecutors charged him on four counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Tucker Weston and Jesse Watson

Lynnwood roommates Tucker Weston and Jesse Watson were charged by federal prosecutors for acts committed during the Capitol riot.

According to court records, Weston removed a metal barricade on the Capitol grounds, which helped other rioters to advance closer to the Capitol building. He then confronted a group of police officers that stood between the crowd and the Capitol building. According to court documents, Weston shoved police officers who tried to prevent the group from entering.

Weston made his way into the South Side Plaza, where he joined other rioters in using a bike rack to push back against law enforcement. He then approached other officers who were trying to subdue a rioter and shoved them.

Weston entered the Capitol building through a broken window next to the Senate wing, according to court documents.

Watson reportedly raised a blue Trump banner on a pillar using a piece of tape before walking away. Video reportedly depicted Watson and Weston near the Capitol, but for most of the day, they were separated. Phone records indicated that Watson repeatedly tried to contact his roommate the afternoon of Jan. 6.

In August 2023, Watson was ordered to spend three years on probation and pay a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty in May 2023 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Weston pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and civil disorder, but hasn’t been sentenced.