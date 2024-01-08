Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 1-7

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Jan. 1-7. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Gil Mossburg | Glacier Peak | Boys Wrestling

Mossburg, a senior, earned an 8-6 decision over Toppenish’s Kiyanno Zuniga, a two-time state champion who’s ranked first in Class 1A at 150 pounds by Washington Wrestling Report, to claim the 150-pound title at the Pac Coast tournament on Dec. 21-22. He then went on to claim the title in the same weight class the following week at the prestigious Gut Check tournament, topping Chiawana’s Jordan Tobias, ranked third in 4A at 150 pounds, in a 3-0 decision in the final. Mossburg went 11-0 between the two tournaments. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Dec. 17-31 by claiming 767 (38.6%) of 1,987 votes.

This week’s nominees

Owen Collins | Snohomish | Boys Swim & Dive

Collins, a junior, picked up individual victories in the 200 and 500 freestyles and was a member of the Panthers’ victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams during a three-team meet with Glacier Peak and Everett on Jan. 4. Collins finished the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 50.45 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:08.93.

Dom Castillo | Sultan | Boys Basketball

Castillo, a sophomore, netted 29 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for a double-double as the Turks beat rival Granite Falls 79-55 on Jan. 6.

Nisa Ellis | Lake Stevens | Girls Basketball

Ellis, a senior, made the deciding bucket with 15 seconds and had a game-high 34 points and nine rebounds in the Vikings’ come-from-behind 62-60 victory over Kamiak on Jan. 3.

Makayla Finch | Stanwood | Girls Wrestling

Finch, a sophomore, won all four of her matches by pin, including three in the first period, on her way to claiming the 170-pound title at the Rock Island Rumble on Jan. 6 in Oak Harbor.

Jude Haines | Edmonds-Woodway | Boys Wrestling

Haines, a sophomore, topped teammate AP Tran, ranked 10th in the state in Class 3A at 120 pounds by Washington Wrestling Report, 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker to claim the 113-pound title at the Tony Clarke Invite on Jan. 6 in Bonney Lake. Haines also won by sudden victory in the semifinals after scoring pins in his first two matches.

Wyatt Harris | Marysville Getchell | Boys Basketball

Harris, a junior, made the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left to lift the Chargers past Arlington 63-60 on Jan. 5. Harris finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. He also netted 20 points in Marysville Getchell’s 76-69 victory over Everett on Jan. 2.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.