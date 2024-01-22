1 injured in shooting at Everett apartments; Casino Road closed off
Published 3:50 pm Monday, January 22, 2024
EVERETT — One man was injured Monday in a shooting at a West Casino Road apartment complex, fire officials said.
Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at The Bluffs Apartments at 2 West Casino Road, according to an Everett Fire Department statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Firefighters transported a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. His injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, Everett officer Ora Hamel said.
Officers taped off West Casino Road from Evergreen Way to 5th Avenue West. Roads had not opened again as of an hour later, Hamel said.
Hamel said Monday afternoon police had not arrested a suspect in the shooting, but believed the shooter was in an apartment in the 100 block of West Casino. A SWAT team responded to the scene.
Parents had to be escorted by police to pick up their kids at Everett KinderCare at 5 W Casino Road due to the closures Monday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.