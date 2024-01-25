Former Embraer exec takes helm at pivotal time for Arlington’s Eviation

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ARLINGTON — Eviation Aircraft, an Arlington aerospace firm that has developed an all-electric commuter airplane, welcomed a new chief executive Thursday.

Andre Stein, whose experience includes 25 years with jet maker Embraer, will take the controls at Eviation.

Stein also co-founded and served as CEO of Embraer subsidiary Eve Air Mobility, and guided the startup through an initial public offering.

Stein replaces interim Eviation CEO Gregory Davis.

Eviation is the designer and builder of Alice, a battery-powered nine-seat commuter plane that successfully completed an eight-minute test flight in 2022 at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake.

Built from a clean-sheet design, the fully electric plane produces zero carbon emissions. Orders for Alice now exceed $5 billion, the company said.

The aircraft is powered by two electric motors, designed and built by magniX, an Everett-based company. The two aerospace firms moved to Snohomish County in 2021 and have teamed up to design the new plane.

Eviation hopes to certify Alice for commercial service with the Federal Aviation Administration this year, and begin deliveries to customers by 2027.

In September, the company chose a Seattle engineering company, TLG Aerospace, to configure the aircraft for mass production.

“Stein is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in product development, leading the Embraer E-Jet E2, a medium range, twin-engine airliner from definition to certification,” Eviation said in a statement.

Horizon Air’s fleet of Embraer 175 jets serve passengers at Paine Field Airport in Everett. The Embraer 175 seats 76. Horizon is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines.

At Eve Air Mobility, which produces electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft known as eVTOL, Stein led the company’s “industrialization strategy, partnerships, sales and initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.”

“Eviation’s mission to revolutionize aerospace couldn’t be more important or more urgent, and I am honored to be joining the team,” Stein said. “I have long admired the Alice — it’s a beautiful and innovative aircraft that is leading the way in all-electric flight.”

The company also announced that Jeff Hurford, former Cirrus Aircraft and Gulfstream Aerospace executive, joins Eviation as chief financial officer.

“Hurford brings extensive experience in leading financial and commercial oversight of aircraft development programs and product delivery,” the statement said.

The two aerospace veterans will lead Eviation through the next stages toward certification of the Alice aircraft, “making the electric aviation revolution a reality,” the statement said.

“I look forward to working with Eviation’s team to take Alice through the next phases of its development,” Stein said, “and bring it to market, so passengers everywhere can enjoy sustainable and convenient commuter air travel.”