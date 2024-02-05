Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Arlington’s Leyton Martin attempts a layup during a game against Jackson in Mill Creek on Nov. 28, 2023. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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The Athlete of the Week nominees for Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Leyton Martin | Arlington | Boys Basketball

Martin, a junior, nearly notched a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Eagles beat rival Stanwood 78-58 on Jan. 23. He also led all scorers with 19 points in Arlington’s 66-57 victory over Everett on Jan. 26. Martin won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Jan. 22-28 by claiming 394 (37.8%) of 1,042 votes.

This week’s nominees

Jaxon Dubiel | Mountlake Terrace | Boys Basketball

Dubiel, a senior, set a single-game program scoring record with 40 points and notched his 1,000th career point in the Hawks’ 78-33 win over Cascade on Feb. 2.

Grayson James | Jackson | Boys Wrestling

James, a junior, scored victories by decision, technical fall and pin on his way to claiming the 175-pound title at the Wesco 4A championship meet on Feb. 3.

Rikki Miller | Glacier Peak | Girls Basketball

Miller, a junior, poured in nine 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 29 points as the Grizzlies topped Mariner 54-48 on Jan. 29.

Malia Ottow | Snohomish | Girls Wrestling

Ottow, a freshman, pinned Marysville Getchell’s Kira Songer, the 3A/4A girls 115-pound state tournament runner-up last season, in the first period to claim the 115-pound title at the 3A/4A girls Sub-Regional 1.2 tournament on Feb. 2.

Lexie Zabel | Everett | Girls Bowling

Zabel, a sophomore, took 10th place and was the area’s top finisher at the 3A girls state tournament on Feb. 2. She posted a six-game score of 1,058.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.