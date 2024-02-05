Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Published 1:30 am Monday, February 5, 2024
The Athlete of the Week nominees for Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.
Last week’s winner
Leyton Martin | Arlington | Boys Basketball
Martin, a junior, nearly notched a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Eagles beat rival Stanwood 78-58 on Jan. 23. He also led all scorers with 19 points in Arlington’s 66-57 victory over Everett on Jan. 26. Martin won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Jan. 22-28 by claiming 394 (37.8%) of 1,042 votes.
This week’s nominees
Jaxon Dubiel | Mountlake Terrace | Boys Basketball
Dubiel, a senior, set a single-game program scoring record with 40 points and notched his 1,000th career point in the Hawks’ 78-33 win over Cascade on Feb. 2.
Grayson James | Jackson | Boys Wrestling
James, a junior, scored victories by decision, technical fall and pin on his way to claiming the 175-pound title at the Wesco 4A championship meet on Feb. 3.
Rikki Miller | Glacier Peak | Girls Basketball
Miller, a junior, poured in nine 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 29 points as the Grizzlies topped Mariner 54-48 on Jan. 29.
Malia Ottow | Snohomish | Girls Wrestling
Ottow, a freshman, pinned Marysville Getchell’s Kira Songer, the 3A/4A girls 115-pound state tournament runner-up last season, in the first period to claim the 115-pound title at the 3A/4A girls Sub-Regional 1.2 tournament on Feb. 2.
Lexie Zabel | Everett | Girls Bowling
Zabel, a sophomore, took 10th place and was the area’s top finisher at the 3A girls state tournament on Feb. 2. She posted a six-game score of 1,058.
Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.