Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 5-11

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Feb. 5-11. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Malia Ottow | Snohomish | Girls Wrestling

Ottow, a freshman, pinned Marysville Getchell’s Kira Songer, the Class 3A/4A girls 115-pound state tournament runner-up last season, in the first period to claim the 115-pound title at the 3A/4A girls Sub-Regional 1.2 tournament on Feb. 2. She won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Jan. 29-Feb. 4 by claiming 6,630 (50.4%) of 13,165 votes.

This week’s nominees

Camden Blevins-Mohr | Lake Stevens | Boys Swim & Dive

Blevins-Mohr, a junior, won individual titles in the 100-yard butterfly and 50 freestyle and helped two Vikings relay teams to victories during the Class 4A District 1 championship meet on Feb. 10. He set the meet record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.66 seconds during the prelims on Feb. 8.

Allie Cochran | Darrington | Girls Basketball

Cochran, a senior, recorded back-to-back double-doubles while helping the Loggers to two postseason wins. She had 14 points and 21 rebounds in Darrington’s 36-23 win over Orcas Island in the Class 1B District 1 tournament third-place game on Feb. 8, and registered 26 points and 15 rebounds as Darrington topped Muckleshoot Tribal 53-39 in the first round of the tri-district 1/2/3 tournament on Feb. 10.

Jacoby Falor | Arlington | Boys Basketball

Falor, a senior, hit the deciding 3-pointer with 20 seconds left as the Eagles outlasted Marysville Getchell 62-59 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A District 1 tournament.

Hannah Hader | Glacier Peak | Girls Wrestling

Hader, a senior, avenged her sub-regional title loss and pulled out a second-period pin against Mount Vernon’s Parker Halgren to win the 120-pound championship at the Class 3A/4A Region 1 tournament on Feb. 10. Hader’s first two victories also came via pin.

Torsten Hokanson | Snohomish | Boys Swim & Dive

Hokanson, a junior, broke the Class 3A District 1 championship meet record in the 100-yard freestyle with a winning time of 46.45 seconds on Feb. 10.

Yurii Onofriichuk | Cascade | Boys Swim & Dive

Onofriichuk, a senior, broke the Class 3A District 1 championship meet record in the 100-yard backstroke with a winning time of 51.97 seconds on Feb. 10.

Connor Scheuller | Lakewood | Boys Wrestling

Scheuller, a senior, earned a 3-1 decision over Bellingham’s Pavel Shintar, ranked fourth in the state in Class 2A at 150 pounds by Washington Wrestling Report, to win the 150-pound title match during the 2A Region 1 tournament on Feb. 10. Scheuller’s first two wins came by pin.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.