State boys swim and dive preview: Snohomish County athletes, teams to watch

Jackson senior Ethan Chen-Parks takes the lead in the 100-yard breaststroke during the 4A District 1 championship meet Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorewood’s Larson Buchholz swims in the 100-yard butterfly during the 3A District 1 championship meet Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest junior Colton Stoecker celebrates a come-from-behind win in the 200-yard freestyle during the 3A District 1 championship meet Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Lake Stevens junior Coren Coe swims in the 100-yard butterfly during the 4A District 1 championship meet Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest junior Tristan Serrano celebrates his victory in the 50-yard freestyle during the 3A District 1 championship meet Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Snohomish junior Connor Colloton swims a school record in the 500-yard freestyle during the 3A District 1 championship meet Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Snohomish junior Owen Collins swims to a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke during the 3A District 1 championship meet Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The state boys swim and dive championships begin Thursday and run through Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Diving kicks off the action Thursday with 3A starting at 8:30 a.m., 4A at 1 p.m. and 2A/1A at 5:30 p.m. The swim finals are Saturday with 3A beginning at 8:30 a.m., 4A at 1:15 p.m. and 2A/1A at 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the area’s top swimmers, divers and teams to look out for at the Class 4A, 3A and 2A/1A state meet:

4A SWIMMERS AND DIVERS TO WATCH

Camden Blevins-Mohr, jr., Lake Stevens

Blevins-Mohr placed 16th in the 100-yard butterfly at the 4A state championships last winter. He comes in as the No. 1 seed this season in the event with an All-American consideration time of 49.66 seconds. He’s the No. 1 seed in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.95 seconds.

Vyron Domingo, jr., Jackson

Domingo finished 11th in the 200 individual medley last season at the 4A state meet. He’s the No. 7 seed this season with a time of 1:58.07. He’s also the No. 9 seed in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.20 seconds.

Ethan Georgiev, sr., Jackson

Georgiev is the No. 4 seed in the 100 freestyle and the No. 5 seed in the 200 freestyle, swimming the 100 free in 48.07 seconds and 200 free in 1:46.53. He placed fourth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle at state last season.

Kaiu Taylor, sr., Glacier Peak

Taylor is the No. 6 seed in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.80 seconds and the No. 15 seed in the 100 backstroke (53.72). He placed 16th in the 100 backstroke at the 4A state meet last winter.

Cade Farmer, jr., Kamiak

Farmer took eighth in the 1-meter diving event at the state championships last year with a score of 207.40. He’s the No. 5 seed this season with a qualifying score of 353.15.

Zack Warren, jr., Kamiak

Warren is the No. 7 seed in the 1-meter dive with a qualifying score of 351.15.

Ethan Chen-Parks, sr., Jackson

Chen-Parks comes in as the No. 7 seed in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.76 seconds. He placed ninth at the state championships last winter.

Samuel Lamb, so., Lake Stevens

Lamb is the No. 3 seed in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48 seconds flat. He’s also the fifth-seeded swimmer in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.80.

4A TEAMS TO WATCH

Lake Stevens

The Vikings are coming off winning their third straight Class 4A District 1 title last weekend and have top-five state seeds in each of the relay events after finishing 16th as a team at the 4A state championships last winter. Lake Stevens owns the No. 1 seed in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:27.62, the fourth seed in the 200 medley relay (1:36.64) and the fifth seed in the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.24). Blevins-Mohr, junior Coren Coe, freshman Sebastian Erickson and Lamb hold down the Vikings’ 200 free team. Blevins-Mohr and Lamb each have top-five individual seeds in multiple events.

Jackson

Jackson finished 11th as a team at the state championships last winter and placed second at districts last weekend. The Timberwolves have the No. 6 seed in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:36.77, and the eighth seed in the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.14). Jackson’s senior combo of Georgiev and Chen-Parks were both on the Timberwolves’ seventh-place 200 freestyle relay group at state in 2023. Both have top-seven seeds in individual swims this season. Domingo, a Mariner transfer, is fresh off his third consecutive district title in the 200 individual medley.

3A SWIMMERS AND DIVERS TO WATCH

Colton Stoecker, jr., Shorecrest

Stoecker is the third-seeded swimmer in both the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle with times of 4:42.04 and 1:43.48. He placed seventh in the 500 free at the 3A state meet last season.

Torsten Hokanson, jr., Snohomish

Hokanson is the No. 2 seed in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.45 seconds and the fourth seed in the 200 freestyle (1:44.47). He placed 11th in the 100 freestyle and 13th in the 200 freestyle at the state championships last winter.

Frederick Anderson, fr., Shorewood

Anderson is the fifth-seeded swimmer in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:56.69. He’s also the 11th seed in the 100 breaststroke at 59.99 seconds.

Owen Collins, jr., Snohomish

Collins is the No. 2 seed in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.37 seconds. He’s also the sixth seed in the 200 individual medley (1:56.87), an event he placed ninth in at the state championships last season.

Yurii Onofriichuk, sr., Cascade

Onofriichuk is the No. 3 seed in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.97 seconds. He’s also the No. 7 seed in the 200 individual medley (1:57.27).

Kason Kirkpatrick, jr., Shorecrest

Kirkpatrick is the sixth seed in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.10.

Connor Colloton, jr., Snohomish

Colloton finished 13th in the 500 freestyle at the state championships last season. He’s the fourth seed this winter with a time of 4:45.56.

3A TEAMS TO WATCH

Shorecrest

Shorecrest took an eighth-place team finish at the 3A state championships a year ago and claimed their fourth straight district title last weekend. Juniors Kirkpatrick and Stoecker each enter this year’s state meet with top-six seeds in their respective individual swims and join fellow junior Tristan Serrano and sophomore Zander Muilenburg to form the Scots’ fourth-seeded 400 freestyle relay team. Shorecrest also has the No. 7 seed in the 200 freestyle relay with a seeding time of 1:29.01 and the No. 5 seed in the 200 medley relay (1:37.89).

Snohomish

Panthers juniors Collins, Colloton and Hokanson helped spearhead a third-place finish at the Class 3A District 1 meet last weekend. Snohomish finished 17th at state last winter. The trio have a combined five top-six seeds for individual events this week. Hokanson broke a district meet record which had stood since 1987 in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.45 seconds last week. Snohomish is the ninth-seeded 400 freestyle relay team (3:17.53).

Shorewood

The Stormrays finished 14th at the 3A state championships last season and are fresh off a tightly contested second-place finish at the 3A District 1 meet last weekend. Anderson boasts Shorewood’s highest individual seed at No. 5 in the 200 individual medley and joins seniors Ben Allen, Larson Buchholz and Dean Foral for the Stormrays’ sixth-seeded 200 medley relay group, which qualified with a time of 1:38.19. Allen, who placed 10th in the 100 backstroke at state last winter, is the No. 10 seed this season. Buchholz is the eighth-seeded swimmer in the 100 butterfly (52.36).

2A SWIMMERS AND DIVERS TO WATCH

Trevor Abramson, sr., Archbishop Murphy

Abramson is the N0. 6 seed in the 1-meter dive with a qualifying score of 263. He placed 11th at the 2A state championships last winter.

Evan Wold, jr., Archbishop Murphy

Wold took third place in the 100 breaststroke at the state meet last year and seventh in the 200 individual medley. This season he’s No. 2 seed in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.89 and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.24).