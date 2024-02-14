Mat Classic XXXV preview: Snohomish County teams, athletes to watch

Arlington’s Dustin Baxter and Walla Walla’s Mateo Caso wrestle during the 3A Boys 152-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXIV on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Connor Aney and Sunnyside’s Mateo Armendariz wrestle during the 4A Boys 285-pound championship match during Mat Classic XXXIV on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

After three months of blood, sweat and tears, high school wrestlers from across the state will battle it out one last time this season at Mat Classic XXXV to officially claim the title of Washington’s best grapplers.

The classifications for the tournament are as follows:

Boys: 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 1B/2B

Girls: 3A/4A, 1B/2B/1A/2A

Here’s a preview of teams and wrestlers to watch at the 35th edition of Mat Classic. Team and individual state rankings are according to Washington Wrestling Report’s (WWR) rankings as of Wednesday morning.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Tacoma Dome

Schedule: Friday—10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday—10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 p.m. to conclusion

CLASS 4A BOYS

Top-ranked teams: 1. Tahoma, 2. Chiawana, 3. Skyview, 4. Lake Stevens, 5. Sunnyside

Wrestlers per local team: Lake Stevens (15), Glacier Peak (5), Jackson (2)

Local top-10 ranked teams: Fourth-ranked Lake Stevens has earned two sixth-place finishes at state since 2021. The Vikings return state placers Ahmad Banishamsa, Jacob Christianson, Troy Valentine and Koen Mattern — all seniors with top-five rankings in their respective weight classes. Lake Stevens is sending an area-high 15 participants to Mat Classic. The Vikings have also been Wesco 4A league champions and regional runners-up the past three years. … Eighth-ranked Glacier Peak has placed in the top 12 at state in each season since 2021. The Grizzlies are led by the duo of senior Gil Mossburg and junior Connor Aney, who both hold the top ranking in their respective weight classes. Glacier Peak has also been runner-up to Lake Stevens in leagues and earned three top-five finishes at regionals the past three seasons.

Local individuals with top-three rankings: Lake Stevens senior Ahmad Banishamsa is the third-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds. He’s a two-time Wesco 4A and 4A Region 1 champion, and he placed fourth at 106 pounds state last year. … Lake Stevens senior Jacob Christianson is the top-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds. He holds three league and two regional titles and was the state runner-up at 113 pounds last year and a fourth-place finisher at 106 the year prior. … Glacier Peak senior Gil Mossburg is the top-ranked wrestler at 150 pounds. He has three league and two regional titles and was the state runner-up at 145 pounds last year and a third-place finisher at 138 pounds the year prior. … Lake Stevens senior Koen Mattern is the second-ranked wrestler at 215 pounds. He holds two league and regional titles, was the state runner-up at 220 pounds last year and a sixth-place finisher at 220 the year prior. … Glacier Peak junior Connor Aney is the top-ranked wrestler at 285 pounds and the defending state champion in the weight class. He has three league and regional titles and was the state runner-up the year prior at 285 pounds in 2022.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Top-ranked teams: 1. Mead, 2. Hermiston, 3. Lincoln (Tacoma), 4. University, 5. Mt. Spokane

Wrestlers per local team: Arlington (8), Marysville Pilchuck (7), Snohomish (6), Edmonds-Woodway (4), Shorecrest (4), Stanwood (3), Everett (2), Mountlake Terrace (2), Monroe (2), Lynnwood (1), Marysville Getchell (1), Shorewood (1), Cascade (1), Meadowdale (1)

Local top-10 ranked teams: Sixth-ranked Arlington has two top-20 finishes at state since 2021, and the Eagles head to Mat Classic this year as the Wesco 3A North champions and 3A Region 1 runners-up. Arlington returns a trio of state placers from last season — sophomores Beau Gudde and Tre Haines and senior Dustin Baxter — with top-six rankings.

Local individuals with top-three rankings: Arlington sophomore Tre Haines is the top-ranked wrestler at 157 pounds. He was league, regional and state champion at 138 pounds as a freshman and league and regional runner-up this year. … Arlington senior Dustin Baxter is the top-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds. He’s a three-time league and regional champion and has two top-three finishes at state. … Stanwood junior Elijah Fleck is the top-ranked wrestler at 190 pounds. He’s a three-time league and two-time regional champion and placed third at state at 190 pounds last season.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Top-ranked teams: 1. Orting, 2. Othello, 3. W.F. West, 4. Sedro-Woolley, 5. Pullman

Wrestlers per local team: Archbishop Murphy (4), Lakewood (4)

Local top-10 ranked teams: None.

Local individuals with top-three rankings: None.

CLASS 1A BOYS

Top-ranked teams: 1. Toppenish, 2. Castle Rock, 3. Wapato, 4. Mt. Baker, 5. Omak

Wrestlers per local team: Granite Falls (1), Sultan (1)

Local top-10 ranked teams: None.

Local individuals with top-three rankings: None.

CLASS 1B/2B BOYS

Top-ranked teams: 1. Tonasket, 2. Okanogan, 3. Forks, 4. Granger, 5. Goldendale

Wrestlers per local team: Darrington (5)

Local top-10 ranked teams: Eighth-ranked Darrington returns a trio of state placers — freshman Creed Wright and sophomores Aiden Cumming and Kade West — with top-six rankings. The Loggers have earned third-place finishes at the 1B/2B Region 1 tournament the past three seasons.

Local individuals with top-three rankings: Darrington freshman Creed Wright is the second-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds. He was 1B/2B Region 1 champion this season and was regional runner-up and fourth-place finisher at state at 106 pounds last year.

CLASS 3A/4A GIRLS

Top-ranked teams: 1. Curtis, 2. Davis, 3. Peninsula, 4. Union, 5. Snohomish

Wrestlers per local team: Snohomish (6), Glacier Peak (5), Lake Stevens (5), Shorewood (5), Stanwood (5), Edmonds-Woodway (4), Everett (4), Arlington (3), Jackson (3), Marysville Pilchuck (2), Mariner (2), Marysville Getchell (2), Monroe (2), Cascade (1), Kamiak (1)

Local top-10 ranked teams: Fifth-ranked Snohomish earned a share of the 3A/4A Region 1 team title this season and had an eighth-place finish the year prior. Snohomish returns two state placers — senior Elyssa Cotton and sophomore Jillian Hradec – with top-12 rankings. Freshman Malia Ottow holds a top-three ranking.

Local individuals with top-three rankings: Lake Stevens sophomore Kamryn Mason is the second-ranked wrestler at 110 pounds. She placed fourth at state at 105 pounds last year and holds two top-three finishes at the 3A/4A Region 1 tournament, including a championship this year. … Shorewood sophomore Finley Houck is the third-ranked wrestler at 110 pounds. She placed fifth at state at 105 pounds last year and holds two top-two finishes at regionals, including a title last year. … Snohomish freshman Malia Ottow is the third-ranked wrestler at 115 pounds. She’s making her first appearance at state and was regional champion last weekend. … Glacier Peak senior Karianne Baldwin is the top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds. She’s dominated the girls wrestling field every year, earning two state and three regional championship titles in the weight class. Baldwin is one state title shy of tying 2023 Marysville Pilchuck graduate Alivia White for the Snohomish County girls record of three. … Snohomish senior Chloe Cahan is the third-ranked wrestler at 140 pounds. She won a regional title last weekend and was a third-place regional finisher last year. She placed sixth at state and was runner-up at regionals last year before being a regional champion this season. … Everett sophomore Mia Cienega is the top-ranked wrestler at 190 pounds. She was the state runner-up at 235 pounds as a freshman and is a two-time regional champion.

CLASS 1B/2B/1A/2A GIRLS

Top-ranked teams: 1. Toppenish, 2. Orting, 3. Othello, 4. White River, 5. Ephrata

Wrestlers per local team: Cedarcrest (1), Lakewood (1), Sultan (1)

Local top-10 ranked teams: None.

Local individuals with top-three rankings: None.