In crabbers’ turbulent moment, Edmonds seafood processor ‘saved our season’

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A Keyport ship docked at Lake Union in Seattle in June 2018. The ship spends most of the year in Alaska harvesting Golden King crab in the Bering Sea. During the summer it ties up for maintenance and repairs at Lake Union.

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EDMONDS — When a seafood processing plant in Alaska shut down in the middle of crabbing season, fishermen found themselves in a pinch.

Under the state’s quota system, harvesters can only catch a set amount of crab each year. And they must deliver 90% of their catch to a processor with a corresponding quota.

With the Peter Pan Seafood facility closed this winter in King Cove, there was no one to process their catch.

That’s when Keyport, an Edmonds-based company, stepped up to the plate.

“When Peter Pan announced they were shutting down, a lot of fishermen came to us asking for help,” Keyport CEO Mark Pedersen said.

The crab and seafood distributer operates multiple seafood and crab processing facilities in Alaska.

Born and raised in the 49th state, Pedersen and his brother, Kurt, are part of a fifth-generation fishing family. Together, they run the family-owned business, one of the largest crab suppliers in United States.

Founded in 1997 by their dad, Darryl, Keyport moved its corporate office from Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood to downtown Edmonds in 2018. (No, they don’t process seafood in Edmonds. That’s just their headquarters.)

If you dine on king crab at a restaurant or buy from a retailer, there’s a “good chance it came from Keyport,” said Joanne Kennedy, the company’s marketing director.

Keyport acquired Peter Pan’s crab quota and processed the catch.

“With boats actively harvesting, many in the fleet were looking at a no-win situation of being matched to a processor who wasn’t in the position to purchase crab,” said Chri Hensel, vice president of finance at Aleutian Spray Fisheries. “At a very turbulent moment, Keyport found a solution that saved our season.”

Keyport was able to work the additional catch into its existing crab processing schedule, Pedersen said.

At Keyport’s shore-based plants, the crab is cooked in the shell and then prepared for shipping. (Some people don’t realize that the bright red whole crabs and crab legs iced and on display locally are already cooked. A gentle warming is usually all that’s needed, Pedersen said.)

“We were eager to assist the fishermen and appreciate Peter Pan’s cooperation in allowing us to assume management of the processing quota for the remainder of the season,” Pedersen said.

Keyport will manage the processing quota for the crab fisheries for both the Eastern Bering Sea Tanner and Western Bering Sea Tanner.

The move expands Keyport’s processing portfolio, which includes Alaska Red King crab, Golden King crab and Bairdi crab.

“The last few years have been challenging for crab harvesters,” Pedersen said. “With livelihoods at stake, we are glad to be able to help the industry adapt and find an approach that supports the stewardship of the fishery, fleet, and coastal communities.”

Preparing King Crab:

Alaska King, Snow, and Dungeness crab is precooked and flash-frozen in a thick, ice glaze. To prepare, simply thaw, rinse and serve chilled or warmed in its shell.

• Thaw: Place the crab on a rimmed tray, cover with plastic wrap, and allow to thaw 24 hours in the refrigerator. It’s best to prepare it as soon as it’s been defrosted but it can keep for a day or two in the refrigerator.

• Rinse: Once it’s thawed, rinse the crab under cold water. Alaska crab is wrapped in a thick, protective layer of ice to preserve flavor and quality. Rinsing thoroughly removes any last traces of this glaze.

• Heat: If you prefer to serve your crab warm, remember to be gentle when heating to avoid overcooking. Grilling, steaming, and roasting are all good options. Since Alaska crab is typically pre-cooked, it only requires a few minutes of heat to warm.

Captain Anna’s King Crab Pasta Carbonara

Anna Capri, co-captain of the fishing vessel Erla-N, offers one of her favorite recipes: Golden King Crab Pasta Carbonara.

Slightly sweeter and lighter than its Red King cousin, Alaska Golden King crab is the perfect choice for this dish, but it can also be made with Alaska Red King, Bairdi or Dungeness crab. Here’s a link to the video: tinyurl.com/26wy8dmd

Ingredients:

1/2 to 1 lb King crab

4 slices of bacon

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan and Romano

3/4 package of noodles (linguini, angel hair)

2 eggs + 2 egg yolks

1/2 to 3/4 cup hot water (reserved from pasta water)

Saltep and per to taste

Italian parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Begin by chopping and cooking bacon in a large pan, ensuring to drain or blot any excess fat.

Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to boil, add salt, and cook the pasta until it reaches the “al dente” stage, following the package instructions.

In a separate bowl, combine two eggs, two egg yolks, and the Parmesan with Romano.

Before draining the pasta, reserve 1 cup of the pasta water.

Drain the pasta and transfer it to the pan with the cooked bacon.

Quickly and continuously stir in the egg-Parmesan mixture, ensuring a creamy consistency.

Adjust the sauce thickness by gradually adding the reserved pasta water until desired consistency is reached.

Season the dish with salt and pepper to taste.

Remove from heat and gently fold in the Golden King Crab leg meat. The pasta will warm the crab.

Garnish the dish with Italian parsley and more Parmesan.

Serve alongside a refreshing salad.

Janice Podsada: 425-339-3097; jpodsada@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @JanicePods.