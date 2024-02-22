Woman dies after suspected DUI crash on US 2 near Snohomish
Published 9:30 am Thursday, February 22, 2024
SNOHOMISH — A woman died Wednesday evening in a suspected drunken driving crash on U.S. 2 near Snohomish.
Around 6:30 p.m., a Snohomish man was driving a Toyota Highlander west on U.S. 2 near Three Lakes Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man, 23, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Toyota Sienna going east on the highway, according to the state patrol.
The Sienna driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The Monroe woman was 55.
The man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, authorities said. Police were investigating the man for suspicion of DUI.
Both cars were destroyed. U.S. 2 remained closed for about five hours.