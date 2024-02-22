Woman dies after suspected DUI crash on US 2 near Snohomish

Snohomish County Fire District #4 and Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on SR 2 on Wednesday February 21, 2024 in Snohomish. (Photo provided by Snohomish County Fire District #4)

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Snohomish County Fire District #4 and Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on SR 2 on Wednesday February 21, 2024 in Snohomish. (Photo provided by Snohomish County Fire District #4)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

SNOHOMISH — A woman died Wednesday evening in a suspected drunken driving crash on U.S. 2 near Snohomish.

Around 6:30 p.m., a Snohomish man was driving a Toyota Highlander west on U.S. 2 near Three Lakes Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man, 23, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Toyota Sienna going east on the highway, according to the state patrol.

The Sienna driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The Monroe woman was 55.

The man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, authorities said. Police were investigating the man for suspicion of DUI.

Both cars were destroyed. U.S. 2 remained closed for about five hours.