Drive-By Truckers, Allen Stone headline 2024 Fisherman’s Village lineup

Local band Narrow Tarot perform as a crowd builds at Lucky Dime during the opening night of Fisherman’s Village on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — We aren’t out of the woods on wintertime yet in Western Washington, but at least now we have a bright spot to look forward to.

The lineup for the 2024 Fisherman’s Village Music Festival dropped Friday afternoon, to the thrill of live music lovers, foodies and nightlife fans across Snohomish County. This year’s fest, set for May 16 to 18, will feature acts from across genres and geography in downtown Everett for three nights of fun.

An event poster released Friday afternoon on the Fisherman’s Village Facebook page listed five headliners and over 20 other musical acts, ranging from big-name country rockers Drive-By Truckers to local indie acts (and Fisherman’s regulars) like Dead Energy and Narrow Tarot.

Centered around main stage Kings Hall, the performance venue inside APEX Art and Culture Center at 1611 Everett Ave., the festival will run from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening with headliners and supporting acts across five stages. Downtown venues Lucky Dime, Zamarama Gallery, Black Lab and Artisans Books and Coffee will complete the circuit, plus an outdoor stage with free performances at the Night Market.

Food and arts vendors for the accompanying Fisherman’s Village Night Market will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on sale now at thefishermansvillage.com, ranging from $23 for a Thursday-only pass to $163 for the whole weekend. To get you thinking about your festival itinerary, read on for a quick look at some of the biggest names coming to Everett.

Drive-By Truckers

The biggest name topping the Fisherman’s lineup, Drive-By Truckers has been making grungy, rockabilly guitar rock with a country twang out of Alabama and Virginia since 1996. They’ve been touring almost constantly in the decades since, despite an ever-changing band lineup, with the exception of founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley.

Consider stopping by their set if you like pedal steel, outlaw country, Southern Gothic novels and pure righteous anger.

Allen Stone

Raised in Chewelah, just outside of Spokane, Allen Stone’s soulful vocals are often compared to R&B legends like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. His music has the makings of a real festival crowd-pleaser, with smooth, sultry vibes perfect to chill to on a (hopefully) sun-dappled spring evening.

Check Allen Stone out during the fest if you like the Bill Withers song “Lovely Day,” backyard barbecues with a citrusy beverage in hand and genuine emotional intimacy.

Shovels & Rope

Husband-and-wife duo Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent both had musical careers of their own before merging into this folksy, alt-country-adjacent project, and you can tell from the sheer number of disparate influences on their sound: the retro glam of rock-and-roll, the spooky imagery of dark Americana. Their live performances typically feature selections from both artists’ solo careers, as well as picks from across their wide discography, spanning back to their debut self-titled album released in 2008.

Stop by the set if you like wistful banjo plucking, Appalachian folk tales or generational hauntings.

Courtney Marie Andrews

Seattle-based singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews was once a touring member of Jimmy Eat World (of “The Middle” fame), so it might surprise you at first to hear her spare vocals laid over bluegrassy instrumentation on her solo works. Her breakthrough album, 2016’s “Honest Life,” gained tons of acclaim from the folk music world for its confessional, heartfelt songwriting.

Check Courtney out if you like Joni Mitchell, gauzy prairie dresses in neutral tones and dreaming of a career as a folk star à la Jenny in “Forrest Gump.”

Sol

Hip-hop artist Sol got into rapping in middle school in Seattle, and has since slowly risen through the ranks of the city’s music scene through many very Seattle-branded career moves like collabs with Macklemore and acclaimed live sets on KEXP. His music has a lo-fi yet infectious beat and a positive vibe sure to keep you on your feet through the fest’s latest hours.

Slide into the Sol set if you like getting into the grindset, no-name shows at The Crocodile with $16 tickets and hometown boys made good.

Other artists announced Friday:

Wine Lips

Molly Parden

Jenn Champion

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Emily Wolfe

Eric Slick (of Dr. Dog)

Kimmi Bitter

Small Paul

Telehealth

Tomo Nakayama

Jang the Goon

Byland

Little Wins

Screenfrogs

Maya Marie

Dead Energy

The Macks

Oliver Elf Army

Narrow Tarot

Soft Release

Anthony Brock

Floral Hall

Marika Clymer

Riley Haun: 425-339-3192; riley.haun@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @RHaunID.