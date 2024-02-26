Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 19-25

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The Athlete of the Week nominees for Feb. 19-25. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Evan Wold | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Swim & Dive

Wold, a junior, captured the state title in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Class 1A/2A state swim and dive championships on Feb. 17. He swam a winning time of 58.29 seconds. He also placed second in the 100 butterfly. Wold won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Feb. 12-18 by claiming 1,451 (65.5%) of 2,215 votes.

This week’s nominees

Trey Hawkins | Jackson | Boys Basketball

Hawkins, a senior, scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, including 12 in the third quarter, in the Timberwolves’ 55-48 win against Puyallup in a state regionals matchup Feb. 23.

Ava Marr | Archbishop Murphy | Girls Basketball

Marr, a junior, scored the go-ahead bucket with in the final moments and finished with 17 points in the Wildcats’ 58-55 win over W.F. West in a state regionals contest Feb. 23.

Leyton Martin | Arlington | Boys Basketball

Martin, a junior, erupted for a program-record 43 points, adding eight rebounds and five assists, in the Eagles’ 76-72 overtime win over Marysville Getchell in a state regionals tilt Feb. 23.

Samara Morrow | Arlington | Girls Basketball

Morrow, a senior, scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half in the Eagles’ 48-45 win over Auburn in a state regionals matchup Feb. 23.

Toby Trichler | Sultan | Boys Basketball

Trichler, a senior, registered a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the Turks’ 69-54 win over Montesano in a state regionals game Feb. 24. The win marked Sultan’s first at state since 1961.

Keira Tupua | Lake Stevens | Girls Basketball

Tupua, a freshman, scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the second half and added five assists in the Vikings’ 47-34 victory over Skyview in a state regionals game Feb. 23.

Alana Washington | Everett | Girls Basketball

Washington, a senior, connected on six 3-pointers, hit two key free throws in the closing moments and poured in a game-high 33 points in the Seagulls’ 64-60 win over Seattle Prep in a state regionals contest Feb. 24.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.