Community roundup: Lake Stevens, Everett grads add to All-American hauls

Washington’s Jayden White, an Everett High School alum, competes in the weight throw at the Husky Classic on Feb. 12, 2022, in Seattle. White placed in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships held last weekend in Boston. (Red Box Pictures)

Oklahoma State’s Taylor Roe, a Lake Stevens High School graduate, runs during women’s distance medley relay at the Drake Relays on April 30, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Roe placed second in the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Indoor Championships held last weekend in Boston. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press file photo)

Two of Snohomish County’s most decorated college track and field athletes once again earned All-American status.

Lake Stevens High School graduate Taylor Roe, now a graduate student on the Oklahoma State University women’s team, and Everett High School graduate Jayden White, now a senior on the University of Washington men’s team, both were named All-Americans for their performances at the NCAA Indoor Championships held last weekend in Boston.

Roe blazed her way to a second-place finish in the women’s 5,000 meters, finishing in a time of 15 minutes, 15.01 seconds. She finished 22 seconds behind the winner, Florida’s Parker Valby. Roe had a chance to double up as an All-American in the 3,000, an event she won two years ago. But she was pushed from behind during the race, fell to the track and was unable to finish. Roe has 10 overall All-American honors between cross country and track.

White took eighth place in the men’s weight throw, heaving the weight 72 feet, 11 1/4 inches. The winner, Harvard’s Kenneth Ikeji, had a throw of 79-9 1/2. It was White’s seventh All-American honor between indoor and outdoor track and field.

Beard places fourth at indoor nationals

Mukilteo resident Kim Beard, currently a sophomore at King’s High School, placed fourth in the girls weight throw at Nike Indoor Nationals for high school athletes, which were held over the weekend in New York.

On her sixth and final attempt Beard uncorked a throw of 52 feet, 3 3/4 inches to move up into fourth. The event was won by Abigail Russell, a senior from Michigan, who had a throw of 56-5 1/4.

In addition, Mariner High School senior Calvin Gutierrez won the boys weight throw in Emerging Elite division, which is one step down from the open division. Gutierrez won with a throw of 68-2 1/2.

Local NWAC hoops teams bounced in quarterfinals

All three local basketball teams competing in the Northwest Athletic Conference basketball tournaments were eliminated in the quarterfinals last week in Pasco.

On the men’s side, North Region No. 1 Edmonds defeated South No. 4 Lane 71-66 in the round of 16, but then lost to West No. 2 Green River 81-61 in the quarterfinals to finish its season 22-9. Meanwhile, North No. 3 Everett beat South No. 2 Southwestern Oregon 86-76 in the opening round before falling to West No. 4 Tacoma 88-80 in the quarters, ending its season 19-11.

In the women’s bracket, North Region No. 2 Edmonds opened with a 67-52 victory over West No. 3 Pierce, but then fell to South No. 1 Lane 60-46 in the quarters. The Tritons finished their season 19-8.

Snohomish County Amateur registration open

Registration is now open for the 2024 Snohomish County Amateur golf tournament, which takes place May 25-27. The 93rd edition of the tournament will conduct round one at Mill Creek Country Club, round two at Legion Memorial Golf Course, and round three at Everett Golf & Country Club. Kamiak High School graduate Daniel Kim, now a sophomore on the Washington State University men’s golf team, is the defending champion.

The tournament is open to amateur golfers who are in good standing of a Snohomish County golf club and have an active handicap. The fee is $325 for adults and $300 for juniors, and the deadline for entry is May 1, with the field capped at 120. To register, visit the Snohomish County Amateur website.

Potts, Giboney earn GNAC weekly awards

A pair of Snohomish County natives were named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Athletes of the Week for March 4-10.

Glacier Peak High School graduate Katie Potts, now a senior on the Western Washington University women’s track and field team, was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. Potts won both the shot put and the discus at the Pacific Lutheran Invitational over the weekend in Tacoma. She won the shot with a distance of 42 feet, 4 inches, and she won the discus with a distance of 146-0. The award joins the two weekly honors she earned during the indoor season.

Mukilteo native Grayson Giboney, a King’s High School graduate who’s now a senior on the Northwest Nazarene men’s golf team, shared Men’s Golfer of the Week honors with Western’s Braxton McDonald after they tied for fourth place at the Nighthawk Invitational last week in Pleasanton, California, finishing at 1-under par. It was Giboney’s first-ever GNAC Athlete of the Week honor.

EvCC’s Gibb named NWAC Athlete of the Week

Edmonds Community College’s Deanna Gibb was named the Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for Feb. 26-March 3.

Gibb, a sophomore from Chauvin, Alberta, finished second in the javelin at the Ed Boitano Invitational on March 2 in Tacoma. Her distance of 120-11 was the best mark put up by an NWAC athlete this season by more than 14 feet.

If you have an item for the community sports roundup, email Nick Patterson at npatterson@heraldnet.com.