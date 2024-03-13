Four Corners opens first building in 430-unit complex in Everett

A view from a balcony of one of the apartment in the Four Corners housing complex on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Inside the Four Corners office center on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A waiting area at the Four Corners housing complex on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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An indoor pool and outdoor hot tub at the Four Corners housing complex on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A 24-hour gym with two Peletons at the Four Corners housing complex in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A bedroom and walk in closet in a staged two bedroom apartment int he Four Corners housing complex on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Inside a staged two bedroom apartment in the Four Corners housing complex on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Outside of the Four Corners housing complex along Evergreen Way in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — The McDonald’s on Evergreen Way is bound to become the busiest west of the Snohomish River.

Four Corners, a new 430-unit apartment complex with a capacity for well over 1,000 people, is steps away from the Golden Arches that already draws a crowd.

The income-restricted housing has five buildings with floor plans of one to five bedrooms. The compound is near the Boeing Expressway juncture and stands where the Kmart was for years.

When finished, Four Corners will house the population of a small city, such as Clinton, Machias or La Conner, but condensed on less than 10 acres.

One five-story building is occupied at this time.

Four Corners was developed by Devco, a Bellevue-based real estate investment company, which received $1 million from a state grant through the city of Everett. It is among the affordable housing properties managed by HNN Communities, a subsidiary of Devco.

The Four Corners website boasts “modern flooring and a gourmet kitchen fit for a chef. A 24-hour cardio studio with free weights, an indoor sports court, multiple play areas, an off-leash dog park, a business center, EV charging stations and community garden plots.”

There is also an indoor pool and an outdoor hot tub.

A fenced playground overlooks Evergreen Way at the main entrance to the complex. Other entry points are from 79th Place SE. Evergreen Middle School is around the corner and Cascade High School is across Evergreen Way. Nearby groceries are Safeway and Fred Meyer.

Buildings are identified by letter, from A to E. Current openings are in Building B, with 95 units, which faces Evergreen Way.

Damon Stokes, 60, moved in on Dec. 23.

“It was my Christmas present. It’s real nice,” Stokes said. “I was homeless for about a year.”

He said his rent is “$1,500 and some change for a basic one-bedroom” on the second floor.

He likes the fitness center.

“They got the latest stuff in the gym and a miniature basketball court,” he said. “At the end of the driveway you are right there at the back door of Mickey D’s. I call it taboo because it’s too close. It would be a bad habit.”

The rent is based on tenant total household income, which must be a certain percentage below the area median to qualify. A one-bedroom unit goes from $1,535 to $2,049, depending on income.

The website lists two available two-bedroom, two-bath apartments with 1,094 square feet at $2,125 and $2,434.

Rent for pets is $20 extra a month, with a two-pet limit, plus a $400 one-time non-refundable fee per pet.

HNN properties in Everett include Holly Ridge, Puget Park, Axis Apartments, Gateway Apartments, Mill Pointe, Manor Way and Riverview.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.