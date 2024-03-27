The Herald’s 2023-24 All-Area girls basketball teams

Kamiak’s Zia-Daye Anderson attempts a layup during the game against Lake Stevens on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Mukilteo. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Archbishop Murphy sophomore Brooke Blachly shoots a 3-pointer against Arlington on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Archbishop Murphy guard Ava Marr drives with the ball against Arlington on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Snohomish’s Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles looks for a teammate to pass to during the 3A girls state basketball game against Kennewick on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker goes around the back to get around a defender against Arlington during the 3A District 1 Semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Arlington senior Samara Morrow drives on a defender against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens’ Nisa Ellis looks for an open teammate to pass to during the 4A girls state basketball game against Gonzaga Prep on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Meadowdale’s Gia Powell tries to get past a defender against Snohomish during the 3A District 1 semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Kamiak’s Bella Hasan finishes at the rim with a driving layup against Stanwood on Nov. 30, 2023, at Stanwood High School in Stanwood. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Snohomish head coach Ken Roberts claps for a player’s 3-pointer in against Stanwood on Jan. 13, 2023, at Snohomish High School in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Everett’s Alana Washington poses for a photo at Everett High School on March 24 in Everett. Washington is The Herald’s 2023-24 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Left to right, Arlington’s Samara Morrow, Kamiak’s Bella Hasan, Everett’s Alana Washington, Lake Steven’s Nisa Ellis, Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker, and Meadowdale’s Gia Powell, pose for a photo at Everett High School on March 24 in Everett. The six seniors make up The Herald’s All-Area girls basketball first team. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alana Washington, sr., G, Everett

Click here for the player of the year story on Washington.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ken Roberts, Snohomish

After an 0-3 start, Roberts guided the Panthers to wins in 14 of their final 16 regular-season games, the Class 3A District 1 championship and a berth in the state semifinals. Snohomish advanced the furthest of any local girls teams at state tournaments and earned a fifth-place trophy. The Panthers dethroned three-time defending district champion Arlington in the process.

FIRST TEAM

Alana Washington, sr., G, Everett

Washington averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals per game while leading the Seagulls to a second consecutive trip to the 3A Hardwood Classic and their first state quarterfinal berth and state trophy in 41 years. The Arizona Christian University signee’s efforts included a red-hot postseason run that helped Everett overcome key injuries down the stretch and take sixth at state.

Bella Hasan, sr., PG, Kamiak

Hasan averaged 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game this season while helping the Knights reach the 4A state regionals. She was named Wesco 4A Most Valuable Player.

Gia Powell, sr., PG, Meadowdale

Powell averaged 22.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and shot 80% from the free-throw line for the Mavericks. The Brown University commit was named the Wesco 3A/2A Most Valuable Player and the Snohomish County Officials Association Girls Player of the Year. Powell holds school records points (41) and assists (13) in a single game, and for most 3-pointers (86) in a single season.

Nisa Ellis, sr., F, Lake Stevens

Ellis averaged 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds this season, helping the Vikings make an appearance in the 4A Hardwood Classic round of 12. The Westminster University signee helped lead the Vikings to the Wesco 4A title.

Samara Morrow, sr., G, Arlington

Morrow averaged 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game for the Eagles. She helped lead Arlington to the Wesco 3A/2A title and a 3A fourth-place state trophy.

Aniya Hooker, sr., PG, Lynnwood

Hooker averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Royals.

SECOND TEAM

Giselle Dogan, sr., G, Jackson

Dogan averaged 22.4 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Timberwolves.

Mae Washington, sr., G, Everett

Washington averaged 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals this season for the Seagulls. The Arizona Christian University signee returned from a late-season injury to help Everett reach the 3A state quarterfinals for the first time in 41 years and earn a sixth-place state trophy.

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, jr., F, Snohomish

Gildersleeve-Stiles averaged 13 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. She helped lead Snohomish to the 3A District 1 tournament title, the state semifinals and a fifth-place state trophy.

Ava Marr, jr., PG, Archbishop Murphy

Marr averaged 17 points, five assists and four rebounds per game for the Wildcats. She helped lead the Wildcats to a 2A sixth-place state trophy.

Brooke Blachly, soph., PG, Archbishop Murphy

Blachly averaged 21 points, four rebounds and three assists per game this season for the Wildcats. She made 97 3-pointers and helped lead Archbishop Murphy to a 2A sixth-place state trophy.

Zia-Daye Anderson, soph., G, Kamiak

Anderson averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while helping the Knights reach the 4A state regionals.