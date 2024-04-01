Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 25-31

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 25-31. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Alex Plumis | Edmonds-Woodway | Boys Soccer

Plumis, a junior, scored the golden goal in double overtime as the Warriors outlasted Marysville Getchell 3-2 on March 22. He also had a goal and an assist in Edmonds-Woodway’s 5-1 win over Marysville Pilchuck on March 19. Plumis won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for March 18-24 by claiming 557 (28.0%) of 1,993 votes.

This week’s nominees

Andi Cosme | Cascade | Boys Track and Field

Cosme, a senior, swept the sprints, winning the 100 meters (11.33 seconds), 200 (22.91) and 400 (52.09) in a meet against Edmonds-Woodway and Stanwood on March 28.

Jacob Kang | Jackson | Boys Golf

Kang, a junior, earned medalist honors at the 15th annual Everett Invitational on March 28 at Legion Memorial Golf Course. Kang carded a score of 46 as the tournament was shortened to 13 holes because of weather, winning by three strokes.

Katie Krueger | Lakewood | Softball

Krueger, a junior, struck out 12 in a 14-6 victory over Ferndale on March 26, then pitched a five-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Meridian on March 28. She was also 4-for-5 at the plate in the two games.

Tyler Larsen | Glacier Peak | Boys Soccer

Larsen, a freshman, scored two goals as the undefeated Grizzlies opened league play with a 3-0 victory over Mariner on March 29.

Chanyoung Park | Jackson | Girls Golf

Park, a freshman, carded a 4-under 32 to claim medalist honors at the Wesco 4A League Tournament No. 1 on March 25 at Walter Hall Golf Course. Park paced the field by nine strokes in leading the Timberwolves to a team victory.

Jada Sarrys | Lake Stevens | Girls Track and Field

Sarrys, a senior, was part of four victories as the Vikings topped Kamiak 114.5-35.5 in a Wesco 4A meet on March 28. Sarrys won the 100 meters (12.53 seconds) and 400 (1:00.82), then anchored Lake Stevens to victory in the 400 (50.47) and 800 (1:46.95) relays.

Lucas Wanke | Edmonds-Woodway | Baseball

Wanke, a sophomore, pitched a one-hit shutout in the Warriors’ 4-0 victory over Lynnwood on March 26. He walked just one and struck out 10 in tossing his second straight shutout.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday.