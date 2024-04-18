PBR bull riders kick up dirt in Everett Stampede headliner

Cort McFadden raises his arms in celebration during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Alvaro Ariel is throw off by the bull War Train during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A bull rider takes a moment before the start of PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A bull tries to leap out of the chutes during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A bull peers out of the chutes during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Ezekiel Mitchell raises his arm as the bull Electric Kitty jumps out of the chute during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Bull riders cheer on Wyatt Rogers as his bull Tatonka jumps out of the chute during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Andrew Alvidrez waits in the chutes for his turn during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Keyshawn Whitehorse moves with the bull Tijuana Two-Step to stay on during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Bull riders walk out into the arena during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Leonardo Castro moves with the bull Sweatlodge Testified during PBR Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Bucking bulls and flying cowboys returned to Everett on Wednesday night as the Professional Bull Riders tour made its third visit to the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Wednesday’s competition, the first of two nights, brought 40 of the best bull riders in the world to Everett with riders trying to stay on for eight seconds. The second show begins at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Angel of the Winds.

PBR’s stop is the centerpiece of the Everett Stampede, a new weeklong Western-themed event in the city.

Michael Voivod, an Everett resident, was attending for the first time. His friend, Shane Wilkins, suggested they go, so he decided to give it a try.

It wasn’t what Voivod expected, but he was enjoying it.

“I’m looking for 10-gallon hats, that’s what I’m here for,” Voivod said. And there were a lot of hats in the crowd.

Fans witnessed several good rides Wednesday night, like one from 18-year old Texas cowboy John Crimber, who won the first round of the Everett event with an 88.5 score on a bull called Try Me. With the win, Crimber remained third in the PBR standings.

Fans in the nearly full Angel of the Winds Arena cheered the riders throughout the evening. Daylon Swearingen got a loud ovation for the first successful ride of the night. Everett PBR fans also got a look at rodeo clown Brinson James, who took over after legendary clown Flint Rasmussen retired from the role last year.

It was a loud atmosphere, and parts of the arena floor were set on fire as the riders were introduced.

Speaking of the floor, bulls kick up dirt up and out of the arena. Having a bull slam into the metal fencing surrounding the area in front of you is an adrenaline rush.

Major, multi-day events like Everett Stampede “bring thousands of visitors to our downtown, giving more people the chance to check out all the wonderful things we have to offer here in Everett,” Mayor Cassie Franklin said in a statement Tuesday.

Two more events are on tap for this weekend as Dalton Dover, of “The Voice” fame, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday APEX. Merle Haggard’s sons, Ben and Noel Haggard, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at APEX.

After Everett, the bull-riding tour moves to the Tacoma Dome on Saturday and Sunday. The PBR World Finals begin May 10 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.