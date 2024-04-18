Simreet Dhaliwal wins The Herald’s 2024 Emerging Leaders Award

Winner Simreet Dhaliwal is recognized during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Simreet Dhaliwal covers her face in surprise after being announced the winner during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Nominees Jonnathan Yepez Carino and Alexandria McGinty share a hug during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Kathy Solberg, former CEO of Leadership Snohomish County, comes up to the lectern during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Finalist Nathanael Engen is recognized during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Finalist Eric Jimenez steps forward for recognition during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Emerging Leader finalist Ahmad Hilal Abid chats with attendees before the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Award winner Simreet Dhaliwal speaks to a packed room during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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An attendee reads the Herald Business Journal during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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2023 winner Hayley Statema speaks during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Co-founders of Symmetria Integrative Medical Lavleen Samra-Gill and Dr. Baljinder S. Gill accept the inaugural Emerging Business Award during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Dr. Baljinder S. Gill and Lavleen Samra-Gill head up to the front of the room after being named winners of the inaugural Emerging BNusiness Award during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Nathanael Engen, Simreet Dhaliwal, Eric Jimenez and Ahmad Hilal Abid make up the top 4 during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The nominees for the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leader Award join together for a photo on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Simreet Dhaliwal wipes away tears while accepting the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leader Award on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Simreet Dhaliwal speaks after winning during the 2024 Snohomish County Emerging Leaders Awards Presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Simreet Dhaliwal, a champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, was named the 2024 winner of the Emerging Leaders Award.

“Being a woman of color, I try to push diversity, equity, inclusion in every aspect of my life,” said Dhaliwal, vice-chair of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

She received the award at a ceremony Wednesday at the Everett Elks Lodge. More than 100 people attended the event.

Dhaliwal was one of 12 finalists for The Herald Business Journal’s annual award, which highlights and celebrates people doing good work in Snohomish County.

The Herald solicited nominations for the award last fall. Dozens were nominated and 12 finalists were chosen.

The judges then narrowed the field to the top four: Dhaliwal; Ahmad Hilal Abid, founder of the House of Wisdom, which offers tutoring services; Nathanael Engen, founder of Black Forest Mushrooms, an Everett gourmet mushroom-growing company; and Eric Jimenez, navigation coordinator at Cocoon House in Everett.

“When you have so much talent as Snohomish County does, it’s always very difficult to narrow down to one winner,” said Herald publisher Rudi Alcott. “All of them are winners to me and the people of this county.”

Dhaliwal, 26, is an economic development and tourism specialist for Snohomish County. She is also the project manager for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Research and Development Center at Paine Field in Everett. She graduated from the University of Washington in 2019 with an bachelor’s degree in medical anthropology.

She recently wrote a book encouraging Sikh-Americans to consider a future of public service.

“Snohomish County is a place where you can find a community, where you can find a home and friends and family,” Dhaliwal told the audience Wednesday.

Since its launch in 2016, nearly 500 people have been nominated and 96 recognized as finalists. The award recognizes the area’s next generation of leadership, said Carrie Radcliff, The Daily Herald’s advertising director.

“It has been humbling to be a part of this,” Josh O’Connor, senior vice president of Carpenter Media Group said in a statement. O’Connor helped establish the award eight years ago.

“For the Daily Herald we jump at the chance to celebrate the things that enrich Snohomish County — from business, arts, sports, and the amazing people in our communities,” O’Connor said. “These young leaders exemplify what we need most today: hope, empathy, authenticity and driving solutions that change the world for the better. Their individual stories are inspiring, and the collective impact of their work is a phenomenal benefit to our county.”

This year’s judges were Radcliff; Kathy Solberg, director, CommonUnity Consulting; Shubert Ho, owner of Feedme Hospitality; Rachael Morera, events and program manager at Economic Alliance Snohomish County; Rachel Downes, strategic initiatives director at Housing Hope, and Rilee Louangphakdy, communications specialist at the city of Marysville.

This year’s Emerging Leaders Award is sponsored by The Herald Business Journal, The Daily Herald and its partners: Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Leadership Snohomish County, CommonUnity, city of Marysville and Feed Me Hospitality.

Other finalists were: Jonnathan Yepez Carino, senior vice president/manager Pacific Premier Bank; Kaitlyn Davis, owner of Moe’s Coffee; John Michael Graves, high school regional manager for StandWithUs; DJ Lockwood, unit director for the Arlington Boys & Girls Club; Alexandria McGinty, chief development officer of Integrated Rehabilitation; Szabella Pasztor, director of advocacy and development at Farmer Frog; Gracelynn Shibayama, event planner & stewardship assistant manager at Edmonds Center for the Arts; and Alex Tadio, director of admissions, Washington State University Everett.

Emerging Business Award

Symmetria Integrative Medical, based in Marysville, received the Emerging Business Award. The new award was presented for the first time this year.

Symmetria is co-owned by married couple Dr. Baljinder S. Gill, 36, who is the company’s president, and CEO Lavleen Samra-Gill, 36.

The judges described the couple as “talented, driven and community-minded.”