A boy and his dog: Whidbey Island teen wins Collie Club of America title

Corinne Boon poses with three collies she bred: 2 year-old Tsunami, left, 5-year-old Maree, on lap, and 2-year-old Vision. The dogs have been going to “sheep school,” where they learn how to herd sheep, Boon said. (Luisa Loi / Whidbey News-Times)

Brayden Burn, a junior at Oak Harbor High School and a volunteer firefighter at North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, is the first boy in 21 years to win Best in Show at the Collie Club of America’s National Specialty dog show, which was held earlier this month in Peoria, Arizona. (Provided photo)

Brayden Burn shakes Tsunami’s paw. Tsunami is a 2-year-old smooth sable collie, a breed that breeder Corinne Boon said is going extinct in Europe, despite being a good family and herding pet. (Luisa Loi / Whidbey News-Times)

For the first time in 21 years, a boy has won Best in Show at the Collie Club of America’s National Specialty dog show. That young man happens to be Brayden Burn, an Oak Harbor teen who’s been making waves with his inseparable teammate Tsunami.

For the past year, Burn and Tsunami have been competing at 4-H competitions throughout Washington, eventually ranking fourth in the nation despite competing against much more experienced duos.

Burn is a member of the All American Puppy Paws Dog 4-H club of Island County, where children and teens learn how to be responsible dog owners and how to train their pets, as well as leadership skills such as public speaking. Competing is optional.

Being in the nation’s top 10 junior handlers, Burn was invited to the National Specialty competition in Peoria, Illinois, which was held earlier this month. The 17-year-old started showing dogs at 16, but he didn’t let that hold him back from competing.

Burn placed first among contestants aged 15 to 18 and was crowned the Best in Show in the junior competition, which included participants age 9 to 18. Corinne Boon, his mentor, said this is the first time a boy has won the title in 21 years of female dominance.

Though he enjoys competing with his dog, Burn said being in the ring can be nerve-wracking.

“You want to demonstrate your dog to the best of your ability, but you also don’t want to fail them,” he said.

In this competition, young dog handlers are judged based on a variety of factors. Handlers and their dogs must appear confident and well-groomed, and handlers must demonstrate their ability to follow the judge’s instructions on how to move their dogs, according to Boon.

Burn will turn 18 in September, meaning he will no longer be able to compete with other juniors. Currently a volunteer at North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, he is planning to become a firefighter after high school.

Burn hopes to train Tsunami in finding missing people and helping with rescue efforts.

“Collies are very excellent at search and rescue,” Burn said.

Boon, who bred Tsunami, won the Collie Club of America’s Smooth Collie Breeder of the Year award this year in Peoria. She also claimed the award in 2019.

Like other breeders, Boon was judged on how many puppies she produced in three years and how many of them became champions — of 13 puppies, five became champions — as well as how many health tests were performed on the dogs she bred and how many titles the dogs achieved.

While her main goal is to breed healthy dogs that can find loving forever homes, she also mentors families on how to prepare for dog shows.

“I feel really fortunate to have great families that want to carry on the tradition of dog showing,” she said.

Boon, who is also a 4-H judge, said dog shows are among the oldest sports in the United States, second only to horse racing, and they make an ideal family activity as they strengthen the bond between humans and their pets while also connecting families with other dog lovers.

When asked about the widespread “adopt, don’t shop” dogma, Boon said she is providing families with dogs that are healthy and predictable in development and behavior, while rescue dogs often might have health or behavioral issues that families are not prepared to handle.

Boon tests her dogs for a variety of health issues, including degenerative myopathy and multidrug resistance. Whenever a dog shows a health issue, Boon neuters or spays the dog.

Her goal, she said, is to eliminate disorders in three generations of dogs.

Soon after they are born, Boon gets the puppies used to being touched and surrounded by humans, so they know how to behave in public or when they need their nails trimmed.

Boon is also selective with the families she sells her dogs to, often making decisions based on the family’s needs and the dog’s personality. When she sells a dog, she also makes herself available to help the new owners in case they need help with training or health issues.

Furthermore, she said, she is contributing to the preservation of the smooth collie, a heritage breed that is nearly extinct in Europe.

According to the Collie Club of America, there are two types of collie: the smooth and the rough, which differ by fur. As the name suggests, smooth collies have a short, flat coat, while rough collies have a long, “harsh-textured” coat — picture Lassie, from the TV show of the same name.

Collies were originally used as herding dogs in Scotland and Northern England, but the smooth variety has become less and less popular, according to Boon.

By preserving the breed, Boon said she is producing dogs that are loyal and affectionate with humans and children, who have the energy for a hike but also the ability to sit still and watch TV with the family.

Being herd dogs, collies are also good at retrieving children who wander away from home and are ideal for people with disabilities.

For example, Tsunami alerts Burn’s diabetic mother, Danyall Benavides, whenever she has high or low blood-sugar levels. According to Benavides, Tsunami will put her paws on her shoulders to smell her breath, forcing her to stop whatever she’s doing to get tested and address the issue.

If Benavides ignores Tsunami’s warnings, the dog will then bring Burn for help.

Benavides is also the president of the Collie Club of Washington and a leader at the All American Puppy Paws Dog 4-H club. She and Tsunami have competed as well, earning awards such as Best of Breed at the Bell Vernon Kennel Association show in 2023.

There, dogs are judged based on traits such as height, head shape, eye placement, muscle and bone structure, while also demonstrating a smooth gait and good temper.

Benavides said she feels a great sense of joy and pride when she steps into the ring with her dogs, as they are connected by a strong bond.

“There is a pride and joy being in there with your beloved kids,” she said. “These are my kids.”