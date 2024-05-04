Check out the best tourist attractions in Snohomish County

Jill Van Rawley peers out from the basket as pilot Jay Woodward, owner of Balloon Depot, takes riders on a hot air balloon trips over Snohomish Valley on Monday, June 18, 2018 in Snohomish, Wa. The hot air balloon ride was a first for Van Rawley, of Philadelphia, Pa. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

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Patrons view the 787 exhibition Thursday morning at the Boeing Future of Flight Musuem at Paine Field on October 8, 2020. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

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Annie Meadows and Penelope Anderson, both 3, make sandcastles at the Jetty Island beach while visiting with their mothers and siblings on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The Mukilteo Lighthouse. Built in 1906, it’s one of the most iconic landmarks in Snohomish County. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Boats are moored behind the breakwater at the Port of Edmonds on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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People walk along a bridge at the Big Four Ice Caves hike along the Mountain Loop Highway in Snohomish County, Washington on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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In 2022, tourism was the second largest industry in Snohomish County. More than 7 million visitors spent $1.45 billion locally, according to county officials.

“Tourism is a core component of Snohomish County’s economy, and many families depend on visitor spending for their livelihoods,” County Executive Dave Somers said.

By visitor spending, Snohomish County ranks third in the state after King County at $9.56 billion and Pierce County, at $1.67 billion.

For information about things to do and see in the area, from museum jaunts to river rafting, go to Seattle North Country and choose “Things to do.” You’ll find information on places to hike, bike and walk. You can also sign up for their monthly newsletter.

Here are some of Snohomish County’s top tourist attractions:

• Port of Edmonds and Edmonds Pier: Enjoy the views from the boardwalk or the Edmonds Pier. Built in 1975, the L-shaped pier sees about 100,000 visitors per year for fishing, bird watching and crabbing. Visit Brackett’s Landing for more waterfront views. Or unleash your dog to run or swim at the Edmond Off-Leash Area on the beach.

• Puget Sound Express: Whale-watching tours in Edmonds.

• Alderwood mall: With more than 150 stores, and now you can walk your well-behaved dog on a leash inside the mall.

• Mukilteo Lighthouse Park: The home of the historic Mukilteo lighthouse is available for touring and special events. Built in the 1950s, the park provides public beach access with fire pits and a boat launch.

• Port of Everett and Marina: Stroll along the boardwalk, grab a bite at one of the cafes or restaurants and watch the boats bob — the Everett Marina is the largest public marina on the West Coast with 2,300 permanent boat slips.

• Jetty Island offers sand, trails, wildlife, daily guided nature walks and classes, and has been called “the most beautiful place in Everett.” Accessible by personal watercraft year round, passenger ferry is also available for $3 to $5 during Jetty Island Days, July 5 to Sept. 1, 2024. Reservations required.

• Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum near Paine Field has curated a rare private collection of WWII-era aircraft, tanks, combat armor and other vehicles restored to working condition and displayed alongside interactive multimedia exhibits.

• The Boeing Everett Factory Tour at the Future of Flight Aviation Center. Each tour is an 80-minute guided experience with a front-row view of current airplane production, the Everett site’s history and the central role it plays in the future of commercial aviation. Tours are available Thursday to Monday.

• Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip boasts “impeccable service, unrivaled rewards and the most cash back of any Washington casino.”

• Hibulb Cultural Center in Tulalip opened in 2011, providing a central place for the physical objects of tribal culture to be seen and appreciated.

• Seattle Premium Outlets in Tulalip: Home to more than 130 stores and an indoor food court.

• The Mountain Loop Highway in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest is a driving, hiking and camping circuit of breathtaking beauty.

• Skydiving and hot-air ballooning at Harvey Field in Snohomish.

Sources: Sources: The Daily Herald, Tripadvisor and Seattle North Country.