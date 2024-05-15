Fisherman’s Village 2024 casts a wide musical net in Everett

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A child gets some assistance dancing during Narrow Tarot’s set on the opening night of Fisherman’s Village on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Lucky Dime in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Local band Narrow Tarot perform as a crowd builds at Lucky Dime during the opening night of Fisherman’s Village on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Soul and R&B artist Allen Stone hopes everybody can forget about the outside world when he performs Friday at Everett’s annual music festival.

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival founder Ryan Crowther urged attendees to catch Stone’s 11 p.m. performance Friday at Kings Hall. Stone, a festival headliner, boasts more than 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His top song, “Consider Me,” has more than 25 million streams.

“Allen Stone is a big deal for a music festival like ours in a smaller, tertiary market,” Crowther said. “That’s a show that I think will be one to remember.”

Thursday begins the 11th year for the three-day festival, with more than two dozen bands — a mix of local and national touring acts — at various venues in downtown Everett. It brings thousands of visitors every year.

This time, listeners should expect a higher-profile lineup than in years past, said Crowther

“This year’s lineup stands out as the biggest lineup by far,” said Crowther, who has put on the festival since 2013. “Ticket sales are echoing that as well.”

The festival is orchestrated by Everett Music Initiative.

Stone, who grew up in a small town in northeast Washington, promised to match the crowd’s energy.

On Friday nights, “typically people are bringing their energy and they’ve got a few drinks and they’re ready to have a good time,” he said. “So we’ll probably keep the energy up, and the tempo is quicker and — swing for the fences.”

The intimate venue will help, Stone said.

“I love, love small rooms. Small rooms kind of feel like you can really connect with everybody who’s out there,” he said. “It’s kinetic. I love, love this.”

But he encouraged audiences to show up to Kings Hall earlier to see folk artist Courtney Marie Andrews perform at 9:45 p.m.

Crowther is also looking forward to seeing Drive-By Truckers. Vocalists and guitarists Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley co-founded the now-five-person Southern rock band in 1996 in their dorm room in Athens, Georgia.

“Getting that level of talent in Everett is exciting,” Crowther said.

The band has cited other artists like The Clash, Lynyrd Skynyrd and other punk and rock bands as inspirations.

Drive-By Truckers will perform at 11 p.m. Saturday at Kings Hall.

For those looking for new music, Crowther recommends Wine Lips.

The four-person indie rock band based in Toronto has been together since 2015, but gained more popularity after releasing the 2021 album “Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party.”

Northern Transmissions called the album “tight but raucous” and said the album is sure to recruit new fans.

“Like a psychedelic trip, this psychedelic rock is full of euphoria and terror, in equal parts, emotional as a bunch of garage punk rockers can get,” according to the review.

Wine Lips performs at Black Lab Gallery at 12:15 a.m. early Sunday.

“I think musically, we have something for everyone,” Crowther said.

For Thursday’s lineup, Crowther recommends catching Seattle indie rock band Small Paul and Spokane hip-hop artist Jang the Goon.

Aside from the music, Fisherman’s Village will host a free night market Friday and Saturday. There, attendees can peruse Wetmore Avenue for more than 40 local food vendors, artists and makers — all while listening to live music.

Tickets are still on sale and vary in price depending on the day.

Find out more at the Fisherman’s Village website.

Here’s a rundown of who’s playing:

Thursday

Black Lab

• 8 p.m. Byland

• 9:15 p.m. Little Wins

• 10:45 p.m. Small Paul

Lucky Dime

• 7:15 p.m. Dead Energy

• 8:45 p.m. Soft Release

• 10:15 p.m. Jang the Goon

Artisans PNW

• 6 p.m. Anthony Brock

• 7 p.m. Narrow Tarot

• 8:15 p.m. Oliver Elf Army

Zamarama Gallery

• 4 p.m. Local Artist Showcase

• 6:45 p.m. Jordan Campbell

• 7:45 p.m. Alex Johnston

Friday

Night Market stage

• 4 p.m. The Music Circle: Kids Band

• 5:30 p.m. Tim Turner Band

• 7 p.m. Massy Ferguson

• 8:30 p.m. Poker Face Lady (Gaga Tribute)

Lucky Dime

• 6 p.m. Tomo Nakayama

• 7:30 p.m. Telehealth

• 12:30 a.m. Foxy Apollo

Black Lab

• 6:45 p.m. The Maya Experience

• 8 p.m. Jenn Champion

• 12:15 a.m. Emily Wolfe

Kings Hall

• 8:30 p.m. Sol

• 9:45 p.m. Courtney Marie Andrews

• 11 p.m. Allen Stone

Saturday

Night Market Stage

1 p.m. Drag Brunch

3:30 p.m. School of Rock

5 p.m. Nikki & The Fast Times

6:45 p.m. ’90s Rewind

8:30 p.m. Cloud Cover

Lucky Dime

5 p.m. Floral Hall

6 p.m. Screen Frogs

7:15 p.m. The Macks

8:30 p.m. Eric Slick (Dr. Dog)

Black Lab

5:30 p.m. Smith & Tegio

6:45 p.m. Molly Parden

8 p.m. Kimmi Bitter

12:15 a.m. Wine Lips

Kings Hall

8:30 p.m. Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

9:45 p.m. Shovels & Rope

11 p.m. Drive-By Truckers

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.

Aina de Lapparent Alvarez: 425-339-3449; aina.alvarez@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @Ainadla.