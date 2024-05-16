No matter what music you’re into, Fisherman’s Village has a hook for you

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Local musician Alex Johnston, whose newest album “Daylight Fooldream” pairs with short film he made with help from his partner Mikaela Henderson, sits with his morning coffee on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Narrative Coffee in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A guitarist keeps rhythm during Lovely Colours’ set on the opening night of Fisherman’s Village on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Black Lab in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Headed to Fisherman’s Village Music Festival this weekend and not sure which acts to see?

We’ve got you covered with a few recommendations.

Who knows? You could find your next favorite artist performing in downtown Everett.

The annual music festival put on by the Everett Music Initiative features dozens of artists, many local to the Puget Sound region.

Whether it’s rap, country, folk, pop, rock or something else, this weekend’s festival audience is bound to find something they’ll like. Here are some artists performing in 2024, with a few bigger names you can compare them to.

Thursday

So you like … A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem and Rage Against The Machine?

Catch Jang the Goon’s performance at 10:15 p.m. at Lucky Dime, 1618 Hewitt Ave. Jang, of Spokane, is one many Pacific Northwest artists featured on the first night of the festival. Jang’s music is inspired by both hip-hop and metal rap artists.

So you like … Sigur Ros, Bon Iver and Coldplay?

Everett folktronica artist Alex Johnston will close the night at the Zamarama Gallery.

His most recent project is “Daylight Fooldream,” a 37-minute visual album containing 10 new songs. He released it last September after spending the summer filming through the streets of downtown Everett.

Friday

So you like … Stevie Wonder, Lake Street Dive, Tyler Childers and Leon Bridges?

Allen Stone, a festival headliner, fuses soul, R&B and a touch of country and rock in his music.

Growing up, the singer-songwriter led the church choir where his father was a preacher in Chewelah, in Eastern Washington. He grew up on classic soul albums from the 1960s and 1970s. He performs 11 p.m. Friday at Kings Hall.

This summer, Stone will be on tour supporting country rock artists Chris Stapleton and Grace Potter.

So you like … Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon and Carole King?

Courtney Marie Andrews, a former touring member of Jimmy Eat World, is another headliner. The folk country artist’s solo act is reminiscent of female vocalists from the 1970s. Originally from Phoenix, Andrews relocated to Seattle after her stint with Jimmy Eat World. Her backing vocals can be heard on the rock band’s 2010 album “Invented.”

Andrews’ ethereal voice is a must-hear for enthusiasts of folksy, bluegrass tunes.

See Andrews just before Stone at Kings Hall, starting at 9:45 p.m.

So you like … Björk, Paul Simon and Brian Eno?

Tomo Nakayama’s indie folk begins 6 p.m. Friday at Lucky Dime.

The Japan-born and Seattle-raised artist’s set features compelling, melodious tunes at the intersection of acoustic, techno, ambient, lo-fi and indie music.

Saturday

So you like … The Cure, Tom Petty, The Go-Go’s and Bryan Adams?

For lovers of all things ’80s, cover band Nikki & The Fast Times, based in Edmonds, should be your go-to on Saturday night.

Nikki & The Fast Times will perform 5 p.m. at the Night Market Stage in the parking lot next to the Everett Municipal Building on Wetmore Avenue. Getting into the Night Market is free.

So you like … King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Tame Impala and Ty Segall?

Check out Screen Frogs on Saturday — and stick around for Eric Slick.

Screen Frogs, a Seattle-based psychedelic pop group, will perform at 6 p.m. at Lucky Dime.

The group’s newest album, “Subterranean Wreckage Amidst Stolen Hues,” brings a mix of heavy and soft tracks, balancing elements of garage rock with a heavy bass line while making room for soulful guitar solos.

Drummer Eric Slick, meanwhile, is set to perform 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lucky Dime.

Slick, originally from Philadelphia, has played drums for melody-driven rock band Dr. Dog since 2010, while releasing solo projects on the side.

His newest solo project, “New Age Rage,” brings his drumming talents to the forefront and features a unique, techno-pop style.

For tickets and the full schedule visit the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival wesbite.

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.