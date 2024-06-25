Top Mariner prospects Montes, Arroyo promoted to Everett

EVERETT — Two of the Seattle Mariners’ top prospects have arrived in Everett, while two of the Everett AquaSox’s top performers are heading up.

The Sox’s roster underwent a flurry of changes Tuesday when top Mariners prospects Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo were promoted to Everett of the High-A Northwest League from Modesto of the Single-A California League. In corresponding moves, Sox standouts Brock Rodden and Victor Labrada were promoted from Everett to Arkansas of the Double-A Texas League.

Montes, a 19-year-old outfielder from Cuba, is ranked by MLB.com as Seattle’s fourth-best prospect and the 82nd-best prospect in all of baseball. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-handed power hitter slashed .309/.411/.527 in 65 games with Modesto this season, blasting 13 home runs and driving in 72 runs. He was leading the league in homers, RBI and OPS at the time of his promotion.

Arroyo, a 19-year-old infielder from Colombia, is considered Seattle’s ninth-best prospect by MLB.com. The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder slashed .279/.404/.500 in 60 games with Modesto, accumulating 11 homers and 49 RBI while leading the league with 54 runs.

Montes and Arroyo became the top-ranked prospects to appear on Everett’s roster this season. Everett’s previous highest-ranking prospect was pitcher Michael Morales, who’s listed at No. 12 in the Mariners system.

Both Montes and Arroyo made their AquaSox debut Tuesday night. Arroyo, leading off, went 0-for-1 with three walks and scored four times. Montes, batting cleanup, went 1-for-3 with two walks, one run, one RBI and one stolen base.

Space was made for Montes and Arroyo by the promotions of Rodden and Labrada.

Rodden was in the midst of a season in which he was among the Northwest League leaders in most offensive categories. The 24-year-old infielder, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, slashed .302/.413/.484 in 67 games, tallying nine homers, 33 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

Labrada was in the midst of his fourth stint with the Sox. The 24-year-old outfielder from Cuba slashed .308/.413/.532 in 47 games with Everett this season, recording five homers, 24 RBI and 24 stolen bases.