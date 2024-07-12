Lynnwood appoints new council member after abrupt resignation

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LYNNWOOD — The Lynnwood City Council appointed a new member Wednesday to fill a vacancy left by 2-term council member Shirley Sutton, who resigned suddenly in May.

The council voted 4-2 to select Derica Escamilla, 43, to fill the remainder of Sutton’s term, which will expire next year.

In the final vote, council members David Parshall and Nick Coelho voted for Lu Jiang, an attorney and finalist for the position.

Escamilla, an environmental scientist and former manager for civil engineering firm Terracon, said she has nearly two decades of experience working with building materials.

Since moving to Lynnwood in 2008, Escamilla has served on three boards for the city. She told the council her experience on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Co-Design Committee, the Economic Development Board and the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee give her insight into serving on the City Council.

Escamilla said her construction and engineering expertise can be useful in matters like “due diligence, property transactions, pavement, asphalt, sustainability.”

Her priorities are addressing gang violence, homelessness and youth mental health, she said.

“Based on recent tragic events and other acts of violence plaguing our city, the time is now,” Escamilla told the council. “The community needs and yearns for change.”

Escamilla’s appointment comes after Sutton submitted her resignation in May. Sutton cited a “total lack of leadership” in city administration as one reason for her departure in an email to The Daily Herald.

In December, Sutton tried to begin an independent audit into the city’s finances. Months later, the council rescinded the audit before it began.

“The decision to put off a Financial Audit only solidified my fear that there is more afoot at The City (than) meets the eye,” Sutton wrote to the Herald in May. “Without a complete independent audit there is no way The Council can enter into the budget season with any idea as to what they are dealing with.”

Sutton left her post effective immediately, leaving the city “surprised and disapointed,” a Lynnwood spokeperson said.

Two dozen residents threw their name in the running for the open seat.

Escamilla will take her oath of office at Monday’s council meeting. She said she intends to run for election next year to retain her seat.

“I am committed to a brighter, vibrant, safer future to work, play, live and raise a family in,” she told the council.

Before selecting Escamilla, the council narrowed down the eight finalists to just three: Escamilla, Jiang and Bob Larson, a member of the city planning commission.

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.