New Bothell-area park ‘could not be a more fitting dedication’

Barrett Hartzell, 11, yells through a flower shaped talk tube to another child at the Corcoran Memorial Park playground on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Elsie Hartzell (left to right), Ave Hartzell, Brock Hartzell and Desmond Pepe all try to solve a frog puzzle at the new Corcoran Memorial Park playground on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Jim Corcoran at his home near Mill Creek on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Bothell, Washington. Corcoran generously donated his land near Mill Creek to the county to be made into a public park. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Family, friends and neighbors of Jim Corcoran help cut the ribbon to signify the opening of the Corcoran Memorial Park on Friday in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Alyvia Nguyen, 8, climbs on leaf shaped steps at the new Corcoran Memorial Park playground on Friday in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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MILL CREEK — Jim Corcoran had a vision when he donated his $1.5 million worth of land to Snohomish County.

After purchasing the property in 1986, the veteran and philanthropist watched developers slowly demolish the neighborhood’s greenery to turn into houses. He vowed his 3½ acres north of Bothell would be different.

“He wanted a park here for kids,” Corcoran’s partner Sharon Jungers said. “That was his passion.”

On Friday, his dream became a reality.

Friends, family and neighbors gathered in Corcoran Memorial Park at 21 E Jonathan Road to commemorate both the inauguration of the playground and the memory of Corcoran, who died before the playground’s completion.

“It means everything, seeing it take shape and do exactly what he wanted,” said Corcoran’s grandson Alex Hendrick.

Corcoran was a strong believer in getting kids outside. He sponsored local sports teams for 25 years. Hendrick, too, played sports on his grandfather’s property when he was younger.

“It’s awesome to be able to bring my kids here and play,” he said. “We can pull in and they can run around and I can do everything I used to do here with them.”

Corcoran’s donation in 2019 was one of the largest in Snohomish County Parks and Recreation history.

“It’s so hard to find land that’s large enough to develop a park,” said Parks and Recreation Division Director Sharon Swan. “To have someone think of the community and provide that to the county is pretty amazing.”

The playground is the most recent addition, with gravel paths and equipment already installed and more on the way. Potential adds include a basketball court, a dog park and picnic benches.

“It’s great for the neighborhood,” neighbor Tuan Nguyen said. “The kids get to know each other a little more, have a place to play.”

The park wasn’t just a way to protect the land from development. It was also a way for Corcoran to honor his loved ones.

His younger brother died in 1970 shortly after returning home from the Vietnam War, where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Two of Jungers’ brothers died in a plane crash in 1960.

Corcoran’s nephew, Ron deQuilettes, was one of the 43 people killed in the 2014 Oso mudslide.

“It’s our boys’ park,” Jungers said.

Corcoran served 31 years in the Army, visiting 42 countries as a green beret. He retired in 1990.

After being in and out of the hospital for several weeks, Corcoran died in 2022.

He never saw the playground completed, however Corcoran’s loved ones said he would be thrilled to see so many people enjoying his generosity.

“That’s what his life was about, giving back to the community,” relative Dean Corcoran said. “This could not be a more fitting dedication to him.”

Connor Zamora: 425-339-3037; connor.zamora@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @cgzamora02.