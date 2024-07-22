Washington Democrats voice support for Biden’s decision to drop out of presidential race

President Joe Biden arrives for a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 3, 2024. Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term under intense pressure from fellow Democrats on Sunday, July 21, upending the race for the White House in a dramatic last-minute bid to find a new candidate who can stop former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

By Jerry Cornfield, Bill Lucia

Washington state Democratic leaders voiced broad support on Sunday for President Joe Biden’s decision to exit the presidential race, and some were swift to back Vice President Kamala Harris as the best choice to replace him atop the ticket.

Calls for Biden to drop out began after a disastrous June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president. Washington lawmakers – including Reps. Adam Smith and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – were among those who urged Biden to quit the race, or questioned whether he was up to the task of running.

Though Biden endorsed Harris to take his spot on the ballot and she said Sunday she will seek the nomination, it was unclear how Democrats would select a replacement candidate.

Below is a roundup of what elected officials and others in Washington had to say about Biden’s announcement, which he made Sunday afternoon in a letter posted to social media.

Support for Harris

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, Democrat

America owes a deep debt of gratitude to Joe Biden for his historic leadership. …. In 2020, he saved American democracy by beating Donald Trump, and he has led one of the most successful Presidential administrations in history. I am behind Vice President Harris one-hundred percent.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle

President Joe Biden has been the most progressive and effective President on domestic and economic policy in my lifetime. … I applaud his full-throated endorsement of Vice President Harris to be our Democratic nominee who will continue President Biden’s legacy, defeat Donald Trump, win the House and the Senate and defend our rights and freedoms. Vice President Harris has proven time and time again that she can prosecute the case against Donald Trump and campaign vigorously for Democrats down the ballot.

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

I believe Joe Biden made the right decision. I applaud President Joe Biden for making this difficult choice. I think it is the best path forward for our country. … I strongly support Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.

U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma

President Biden has faithfully and honorably served our nation. We owe him deep gratitude for all he has done with a sharp focus on improving people’s lives. VP Harris has been his partner, and is the most qualified to succeed him. She has my full endorsement and support.

Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party

He is a true patriot who ensured the Democratic Party denied Donald Trump a second term and has accomplished more in one term than many presidents have accomplished in two. I call on his delegates to support Vice President Kamala Harris. … We must offer our full-throated support for Vice President Harris. We cannot and will not survive another media cycle of hand-wringing about whether the country will accept a woman as our president.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Democratic candidate for governor

Like many Washingtonians, I am grateful that President Joe Biden has decided to suspend his campaign for re-election. While the decision was clearly difficult for him and his family, it was the right decision to make– for America, and for his legacy as an outstanding President. I am excited that Democrats can now rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who can unify our party and country. I am proud to offer her my endorsement and support.

U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, chair of the House Democratic Campaign Committee

“Joe Biden has been the most consequential president in modern history. His legacy will be one of principled leadership with a focus on families and communities, striving to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all. This fall, Democrats will take back the People’s House to build on his legacy and defend our rights, our freedoms, and our democracy for generations to come.” DelBene, in a statement on Monday morning, said that she was “proudly endorsing Kamala Harris.”

‘Going out on top’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Democrat

As he’s done for five decades, Joe Biden put his country first. In the long scope of history, his work to protect us from the ravages of climate change will be seen as an historic achievement. Biden is going out on top with a long record of accomplishments we can all be proud of.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Democrat

The Democratic Party needs a standard bearer who can deliver our economic message — continuing the historic accomplishment of building more economic opportunities for working class people and a focus on lowering costs. President Biden led our nation to accomplish these historic victories. Just like our party’s victories on Social Security, Medicare, and family leave, Biden’s policies on infrastructure, manufacturing, and lowering drug costs will be tremendous legacies.

On social media, Cantwell described Harris as “a fierce advocate for working-class Americans, for reproductive rights, for investing in our nation and every citizen. The contrast between her and Donald Trump couldn’t be more clear.”

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania County

My prayers are with the president and his family. I’m sure this was not an easy decision for him to make, and I believe he made it with the national interest in mind. My job is to represent everyone in Southwest Washington, and most of them do not have confidence in the President’s fitness to serve. They deserve to have their confidence restored.

Gluesenkamp Perez also said on social media: It’s time to move forward and put the past behind us. The next President must clearly be fit enough to do the job, and that fitness must be prosecuted publicly.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett

I laud President Biden’s vision and leadership. With him in the White House our agenda became a reality for the American people. I believe that we can build on these accomplishments and continue to deliver results that matter. … when we elect the Democratic ticket.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish

President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection is another example of his selflessness and commitment to our country. … By passing the torch to a new generation of leaders, President Biden sets an inspiring example of putting country above self. … I have no doubt in my mind that he will go down as one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history.

State Sen. Mark Mullet, Democratic candidate for governor

“He is an extremely successful president that has never lost an election against Republicans in his life, choosing to step aside for the good of our democracy. His capacity for humility and selflessness is all but extinct in politicians today, but sorely needed.

Republicans weigh in

Jim Walsh, chair of the Washington State Republican Party

It’s troubling that President Joe Biden is quitting his campaign for re-election at this late point in our nation’s process. Many American voters chose him over other candidates in his Party’s caucuses and primaries. Now, Biden is allowing Party elites to override the voters’ choice and select someone new to be his Party’s presidential candidate. This is not democracy. It’s a small group—which tends to be more extreme in its politics than ordinary voters—putting Party over People.

Carmen Goers, Republican candidate in the 8th Congressional District

President Biden showed real strength in announcing today that he will no longer seek a second term. Regardless of how I feel about his policies or politics, making this decision isn’t easy and should be given the respect it deserves. I will work with whoever is in the Oval Office to ensure that my constituents in the 8th Congressional District are being heard.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com. Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and X.