Editorial: Herald endorsements for the Aug. 6 primary election

By The Herald Editorial Board

Attention now seems focused — like a cat’s stare on a laser pointer — on the U.S. presidential race, but with 100 days until the Nov. 5 general election, we’d like to point out several other races that need your attention and are on your primary ballot, the one that must be returned by Aug. 6, just 11 days away.

It’s already a challenge to get voters to focus on the primary. Of the nearly 510,000 registered voters in Snohomish County, County Auditor Garth Fell is expecting a final turnout of about 45 percent; that would be up from the 39 percent turnout for the 2022 primary, but down from the 54 percent turnout for 2020’s primary, the last presidential election year. As of Friday morning, only about 4 percent of ballots had been returned.

Yes, it’s not the general election with its final outcomes, but the races on the ballot should be considered consequential. The primary election leaves to its voters the responsibility of determining which two candidates will face each other in the general election. The primary is your opportunity to have a say in setting that ballot. And this year’s ballot includes races for local state lawmakers and other local officials but also statewide offices and the U.S. Congress.

As well, the Aug. 6 ballot for many voters will determine the outcome of local tax issues.

To help in checking boxes on your ballot, The Herald Editorial Board offers its recommendations in select races and issues, with information on the candidates and our endorsements. Below are summaries of the endorsements, with links online to the full editorials. Because of the number of races, endorsements for legislative seats were limited to races with more than two candidates.

Endorsements for other races, including Congress and statewide races will follow in the weeks before the general election.

Along with editorial board’s endorsements, voters also are directed to their local voters’ pamphlet, the state’s online voters guide at www.vote.wa.gov and a series of recorded candidate forums available at the website of the Snohomish County League of Women Voters at lwvsnoho.org/candidate_forums.

The county voters’ pamphlet was mailed to registered voters on July 17; an online version is available at tinyurl.com/SnoCoVote24PrimaryGuide.

Ballots, which were mailed to registered voters on July 18, can be returned by mail or placed in one of several county election office drop boxes. Ballots must be postmarked or placed in a drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. A list of locations for official drop boxes is available at tinyurl.com/SnoCoElexBox.

More information on voting, registering to vote and the primary and general elections is available at tinyurl.com/ElexSnoCo.

The endorsements for the Aug. 6 primary:

Port of Everett, Proposition 1: Yes. The measure seeks to expand the boundaries of the Port of Everett to nearly all of Snohomish County, with the exception of the Port of Edmonds district. The port district levies a tax of 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The district’s expansion would allow the port to use its unique capabilities to promote jobs and economic development throughout the county. From the July 13 editorial: “The economic engines of the Port of Everett have provided immense benefit to the residents of its currently hemmed-in boundaries. An expansion to nearly the rest of the county promises even greater benefits for the entire county and for the next hundred years.”

City of Everett, Proposition 1: Yes. The measure seeks to increase the city’s property tax rate by 67 cents to $2.19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. From the July 6 editorial: “Currently, Everett property owners enjoy the lowest comparable annual municipal taxes among Snohomish County’s major cities. … Everett isn’t proposing the increase just to bring itself closer to par with its sister cities, but to address a long-standing structural deficit that has already forced cuts and shifts of popular programs and services and a reduction in city employment. … What the increase to the levy will allow — beyond a reprieve from the structural deficit — is increased funding for the city’s Neighborhoods program, funding to restore service hours cut from the library and plans to seek a partner for a public-private operation of the Forest Park pool.”

10th Legislative District, Senate: Ron Muzzall, Republican. From the July 25 editorial: “Muzzall’s record and work has justified the choice in appointing him to succeed a veteran lawmaker, Barbara Bailey, and in the voters’ decision four years ago to confirm that choice. Muzzall can be counted on to continue that record of service with a second full term.”

10th Legislative District, House, Pos. 1: Yvonne Gallardo-Ornam, Republican. From the July 24 editorial: “Gallardo-Van Ornam … offers broader work experience and perspective that can serve her district. As well, her outreach and consultation with fellow lawmakers, including (39th District Rep. Sam) Low and 39th District Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, point to an intention to work collaboratively in Olympia.”

12th Legislative District, House, Pos. 1: Heather Koellen, Democrat. From the July 25 editorial: “Koellen’s more than 20 years of work as a nurse and her experience on the North Bend City Council as well as service as a board member on the King County Board of Health, have provided perspective into the needs and issues in her district and in how to serve her constituents.”

21st Legislative District, House, Pos 1: Strom Peterson, Democrat. From the July 11 editorial: “Peterson has shown himself able to work with both parties and both chambers on legislation, proving success at passing his own legislation and that of others. … His and the Legislature’s efforts on housing issues will take time to show improvement in housing availability and affordability, but it represents promising changes to policy and investments.”

21st Legislative District, House, Pos. 2: Lillian Ortiz-Self, Democrat. From the July 11 editorial: “Ortiz-Self’s tenure and leadership also is evident in her service as the chair of the House Majority Caucus, and her work on committees for education, labor and workplace standards and the Rules Committee. … Ortiz-Self has proved herself knowledgeable and skilled in helping chose the paths that best address the diverse needs of all students.”

32nd Legislative District, House, Pos. 2: Lauren Davis, Democrat. From the July 2 editorial: “Davis, especially as the state and her district continue to grapple with an addiction crisis and related issues around crime and homelessness, has provided and promises too much in experience, knowledge and ability not to return her to her seat in Olympia. That she can bring Republicans to support her legislation and encourage Democrats to reconsider their positions makes her a valuable lawmaker to her district and the state.”

38th Legislative District, House, Pos. 1: Julio Cortes, Democrat. From the July 9 editorial: “Cortes, in short order, has gained the confidence of House Democratic leadership, appointed as chair of the Human Services, Youth and Early Learning committee. … Cortes has quickly proved himself as an able lawmaker and representative regarding the leading concerns of his district. Voters can return him for a second term with confidence.”

39th Legislative District, Senate: Keith Wagoner, Republican. From the July 18 editorial: “Wagoner’s self-description as a ‘workhorse’ isn’t hyperbole; his service on the noted committees and others has resulted in his elevation in his caucus as the Senate’s No. 4 Republican. At the same time his work has been solution-oriented, with an eye toward the needs of his district and the state as a whole.”

39th Legislative District, House, Pos. 1: Sam Low, Republican. From the July 18 editorial: “Low, like Wagoner in the Senate, has shown the effectiveness of ‘workhorse’ Republicans, who even in the minority in both chambers work effectively within their party and across the aisle on practical, problem-solving legislation.”

Snohomish Public Utility District, Commissioner, District 2: Amber King. From the July 20 editorial: “King has a depth of experience and knowledge in the workings of utilities and small governments that would add depth to the current board. Likewise, her experience in contract matters … will allow her to the ability to be an effective watchdog on those issues and explain them to district residents and ratepayers.”