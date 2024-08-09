No course is too much for Mutcheson

Palmer Mutcheson chips onto the green during the Men’s Club Championship at Snohomish Golf Course. Mutcheson won the tournament and carded a nine-under-par 63 on Aug. 4, 2024, which set a new course record. (Photo courtesy Kiana Richards, Snohomish Golf Course)

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Palmer Mutcheson holds his scorecard at Snohomish Golf Course after winning the Men’s Club Championship. Mutcheson carded a nine-under-par 63 on on Aug. 4, 2024, which set a new course record. (Photo courtesy Kiana Richards, Snohomish Golf Course)

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Palmer Mutcheson’s follow-through swing after hitting the ball during the Men’s Club Championship at Snohomish Golf Course. Mutcheson won the tournament and carded a nine-under-par 63 on Aug. 4, which also set a new course record.

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Palmer Mutcheson is not an uncommon name to hear over the loudspeakers on the tee box at a golf course.

The Snohomish High School alum and University of Northern Colorado commit has played at the past three Class 3A state tournaments, finishing in the top 25.

But recently at Snohomish Golf Course on Aug. 4, Mutcheson not only won the Men’s Club Championship, he also finished 13 strokes ahead of the second-place finishers and carded a nine-under-par 63, setting a new course record. He shot one-under-par 71 on Saturday, finishing the two-round tournament with a 10-under-par 134. He claimed a $316 check to boot.

Mutcheson made four birdies, 11 pars and three bogeys on Saturday and bettered his play on Sunday with 10 birdies, seven pars and only one bogey.

Snohomish Golf Course is a Par-72 course that ranges between 5,325-6,813 yards. There were two categories for the tournament: Gross Championships from the Black Tees and Net Championship from the Gold Tees.

Click here to view the results.