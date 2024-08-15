New $50M rehab hospital near Lynnwood is ‘more than just a building’

The dining area inside the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Inside a patient room in the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A small putting green outside of the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A main hallway of patient rooms in the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Inside a large patient room at the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Inside the gymnasium area of the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lifepoint Rehabilitation Vice President Dave Stark speaks the the ribbon cutting for the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People walk through the lobby at the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Community members and Providence Swedish employees cut the ribbon for the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Thomas Cottrell, a former patient at Providence, walks up to the podium to give a testimonial about his care on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The lobby of the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Abbi Kern, left, a physical therapist and Morgan Tucker, center, a speech therapist, try out some of the technology available at the new Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday near Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

LYNNWOOD — A rehabilitation hospital is set to open its doors north of Lynnwood, adding 40 new beds for patients recovering from injury or illness.

The Providence Swedish Rehabilitation Hospital, a $50 million, 60,000-square-foot inpatient facility, will begin accepting patients next week. Dozens of health care leaders, city officials and community members celebrated the opening at 12911 Beverly Park Road on Wednesday.

The newly constructed hospital will replace rehab care provided at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. The 20-bed rehab facility located on the hospital’s Pacific Campus was too small and outdated, said Dara Headrick, medical director of the new hospital.

“This is more than just a building, it’s a beacon of hope for those who need healing,” Headrick said. “Today, we begin a new chapter.”

The rehabilitation program caters to patients recovering from severe illness and injury such as stroke, brain and spinal cord trauma and amputation. The new space includes an eight-bed brain injury unit, dialysis and bariatric suites as well as several therapy gyms. Patients typically work with physical and occupational therapists for three hours, five days a week. Patients can also practice daily tasks like cooking, doing laundry, playing pickleball and even driving — a Smart car is parked in the corner of one of the therapy gyms.

Thomas Cottrell, of Marysville, showed support for the new facility Wednesday. He said Providence Everett staff helped him recover from a stroke in 2022 that left him paralyzed for weeks.

“I remember the first steps I took,” Cottrell said. “I remember my first milestone of walking 50 feet. Now, I can walk 2½ miles.”

The new hospital doubles Providence’s rehab beds in Snohomish County. The upgrade is much-needed, said Kristy Carrington, CEO of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, as Washington consistently ranks at the bottom for number of hospital beds per capita. For decades, Washington hospitals and rehab programs, including Providence Everett, have struggled to manage an influx of patients and limited bed capacity.

Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a branch of Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health, will manage the hospital. Providence and Lifepoint have partnered for more than a decade to provide rehab services, including at the Pacific Campus in Everett. In 2021, the companies filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health for the new building. Once approved, construction took about 16 months, said Lifepoint Chief Operating Officer David Stark, chief operating officer of Lifepoint Rehabilitation.

Providence has negotiated effects of the closure at the Pacific Campus, including position transfers, with unionized staff. The hospital notified rehab nurses, technicians and therapists a year ago, spokesperson Erika Hermanson said, and most therapists chose to transfer to the new location under Lifepoint, while nurses opted for other positions at Providence. Lifepoint will staff the hospital moving forward, Hermanson said.

Patients currently in rehab care at Providence Everett will continue there until they are ready for discharge, Hermanson added. The new hospital will accept patients by referral.

Though the hospital has a Lynnwood address, it sits in unincorporated Snohomish County. It is part of Mukilteo’s Municipal Urban Growth Area, a swath of land Mayor Joe Marine said he hopes to annex into city limits. He and Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell bantered Wednesday.

“We would be very proud to have this facility in Mukilteo,” Marine said, and smiled at Frizzell.

Regardless of address, Frizzell said the hospital is a welcome addition to Snohomish County.

“I get the overwhelming idea that this is not just a medical facility,” Frizzell said, “It’s not just about taking care of a body. It’s about taking care of a person.”

Sydney Jackson: 425-339-3430; sydney.jackson@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @_sydneyajackson.