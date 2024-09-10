Judge maintains $2M bail for teen accused of Alderwood mall shooting

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Samuel Gizaw, charged in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson, appears in court for his plea hearing on July 10 at Snohomish County Superior Court in Everett.

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Samuel Gizaw, charged in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson, appears in court for his plea hearing on July 10 at Snohomish County Superior Court in Everett. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Samuel Gizaw, charged in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson, appears in court for his plea hearing on July 10 at Snohomish County Superior Court in Everett. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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LYNNWOOD — A judge ruled Monday that bail for the Kamiak High School student accused of shooting and killing Jayda Woods-Johnson, 13, at the Alderwood mall should stay at $2 million.

On the evening of July 3, Samuel Gizaw, 16, got into a fight with a group of boys that ended with him shooting at them in the mall food court, according to the charges. Instead, he hit Woods-Johnson, who was walking with a friend and wasn’t involved in the fight, prosecutors allege. Gizaw fled the scene, but later that night asked his mother to take him to police so he could turn himself in.

After his arrest, he posted $500,000 bond and was released from the Denney Juvenile Justice Center.

Less than a week after the shooting, prosecutors charged Gizaw as an adult with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

At his arraignment, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Marybeth Dingledy set bail at $2 million.

Gizaw’s attorneys asked last month to reduce his bail, arguing his ties to the community and his willingness to turn himself into police after the shooting show he would not flee the area if released from Denney.

His father wrote in court papers that his son would be “well supervised” if released. He also noted his son could not leave the country since the family surrendered Gizaw’s passport to the bail bond company that posted the initial $500,000.

In court filings, deputy prosecutor Elise Deschenes urged Superior Court Judge Anna Alexander to maintain the bail.

“The defendant has shown himself to be violent and unpredictable in his actions,” Deschenes wrote. “His disregard for the life of others, willingness to unlawfully carry a gun despite being only 16, and violent reactions show there is a substantial likelihood he will commit another violent offense.”

Defense attorney Bryan Hershman also asked Alexander to allow Gizaw’s family to use a property bond in lieu of cash to post the defendant’s bond. Deschenes described this ask as unheard of.

Last week, Alexander heard arguments in court. She took until Monday to file her written ruling. On the bail question, she sided with the prosecution, writing that “bail of sufficient amount is warranted to mitigate the risk of further harm to protect the community.”

If Gizaw posts bail, he faces several conditions, including not going within 1,000 feet of Alderwood mall, not leaving his family’s home except for medical or legal appointments and wearing an ankle monitor.

Alexander did side with the defense on the property question, ruling Gizaw’s family could use their home to post their son’s bond.

In a phone call Tuesday, the defendant’s attorney called the ruling “a bit of a middle ground.” By allowing the family to use their property, the judge still effectively reduced bail.

Deschenes declined to comment on the ruling Tuesday. Hershman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gizaw’s next court hearing is tentatively set for November.

Jake Goldstein-Street: 425-339-3439; jake.goldstein-street@heraldnet.com; X: @GoldsteinStreet.